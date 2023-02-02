ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

The Kleberg-Kenedy junior livestock show

By Parker Gordon
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
There's still a ton of stuff to see over at the Kleberg-Kenedy Junior Livestock Show.

Students filled the J.K. Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville to proudly show off what they've been working on over the past several months with hopes of winning scholarship money.

Rabbits, lambs and swine are all being judged today. We even got the chance to meet the reserve grand champion of the market lamb division. She contributes her win to a few people in her life.

"I would like to thank my parents for believing in me. With always helping me with everything I have done. Always believing in me and encourage me", stated Mollie Mcmanus.

The Kleberg-Kenedy Junior Livestock Show till this Saturday and winners will then go on to San Antonio in hopes of placing there.

