ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Guest editorial: As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges

Daniel Craig McCool Professor Emeritus of Political Science, University of Utah. As Western states haggle over reducing water use because of declining flows in the Colorado River Basin, a more hopeful drama is playing out in Glen Canyon. Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, extends from northern Arizona into southern...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy