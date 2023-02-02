ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies

By Jeff Morgan
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJyop_0kahZaFD00

Few employers are asking their employees to work less, but soon they might.

Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.

It may seem counterintuitive, working less hours, making the same pay and being expected to get the same amount of work done.

"If they have 40 hours to do it, they stretch it out and accomplish it in 40 hours, but if they only have 32 hours to do it they have a little bit more pep in their step and they're a little bit more urgent with their time and they can often times do just as much, if not more in that 32-hour period," said Delegate Stewart.

Stewart is referencing research from four-day Week Global, a group advocating for the reduction in hours.

The research showed employees love the change and the employer's response might shock you.

"What blew my socks off is the employers loved it just as much, so on a scale of one to ten, they rated it on average a nine and they overall saw profits increase by 8% and they saw profits go up as well," said Delegate Stewart.

The "four-day-work-week" phrase has confused some people into thinking it's four 10-hour work days.

"It's not going to be four 10, it has to be a reduction in hours. So it's not about days it's really about hours. It's really about a 32-hour work week more than it is about a four-day work week," said Stewart.

Some businesses might not like the idea of cutting their work week down to 32-hours and that's ok.

The bill makes it voluntary and those businesses wouldn't be eligible for the tax break.

Stewart says he hasn't heard from anyone who's against it.

If the bill passes, the Department of Labor would divide a $750,000 fund among all the businesses who applied in the form of a tax break.

Comments / 9

Related
citybiz.co

Maryland Tipped Workers Call for Wage Increases Amid Restaurant Week

During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
ubaltlawreview.com

Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?

Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Maryland’s cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline

Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation, and equity, among other things.
MARYLAND STATE
mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy