ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Pentagon says object spotted over Billings was Chinese spy balloon

By MTN News, CBS News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34v4Vc_0kahZT1000

The Defense Department is "confident" a balloon spotted over Billings Wednesday is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley and vice chairman Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking "kinetic action" because of possible danger from falling debris, the defense official said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Several people in the Billings area reported seeing the object in the sky Tuesday. Many suspected a weather balloon.

After showing Brad Mickelson with the National Weather Service in Glasgow videos of the object, he quickly concluded, "it’s not a weather balloon. At least from the National Weather Service.”

A senior defense official said the balloon flew over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and over Montana. A senior defense official told the network that the balloon remains over the U.S. but declined to say where.

All flights at Billings Logan International Airport were grounded Wednesday afternoon for about two hours as defense authorities weighed what to do about the balloon.

"You did see reports yesterday of a ground stop at Billings airport, and the mobilization of a number of assets including F 22s...in the event that a decision was made to bring this down while it was over Montana. So we wanted to make sure we were coordinating with civil authorities to empty out the airspace around that potential area...It was the judgment of our military commanders that we didn't drive the risk down low enough that we didn't take the shot," the senior official said, according to a transcript of a briefing with reporters in Washington, D.C.

Victoria Hill, a city spokeswoman, said three flights experienced delays, including two inbound flights that were diverted and arrived in Billings late and an outbound United Airlines flight.

Billings Director of Aviation Jeff Roach said Thursday before the Pentagon's announcement that "ground stops are not common" unless they are weather-related.

The city won't comment on the military's contention about the Chinese spy balloon, Hill said, referring all questions to the FAA.

Military aircraft was sent to the area in Montana where the balloon was spotted, but defense officials did not confirm whether the planes had the authority to shoot it down.

A senior defense official said the balloon was large enough to potentially do damage on the ground if shot down, but the defense department official declined to get into specifics on its exact size.

Montana is home to multiple siloed nuclear sites, particularly in sparsely populated areas in the northern and central parts of the state. The central official said it's possible the balloon was aiming to get intelligence on those sites, but it's unlikely the balloon could gather anything for the Chinese they couldn't already get from satellite pictures.

The official noted that the U.S. has tracked similar balloon flights in recent years, including during the Biden administration, but the official did not specify when or where.

U.S. officials have expressed their concern over the balloon with the Chinese, the official said.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was "deeply troubled" by the incident.

“I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland, I’m deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming developments for our national security," Gianforte said in a written statement.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that he wants a full briefing from the administration.

"As you know, Montana plays a vital national security role by housing nuclear missile silos at Malmstrom AFB. Given the increased hostility and destabilization around the globe aimed at the United States and our allies, I am alarmed by the fact that this spy balloon was able to infiltrate the airspace of our country and Montana," Daines wrote.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US

A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites

A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
MONTANA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
KULR8

Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
MONTANA STATE
Vice

US Gov Report Shows Why Russia's Hypersonic Superweapon Claims Are Fishy

Hypersonic weapons are all the rage right now, with Russia and China both positioning the ultra-fast and maneuverable missiles as nigh-unbeatable superweapons, but a new report from Congress pointed out the new weapon’s limitations and highlights that there’s still a long way to go before they’re a reality.
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy