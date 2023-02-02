ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

"Armed and dangerous" teen suspects now behind bars; victim still hospitalized

By Briana Brownlee
 4 days ago
The two teenagers that DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deemed "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in on Thursday morning.

19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jevani Luna were wanted on attempted murder for a shooting that happened in DeSoto County on Sunday.

The morning after DCSO and Fox 4 released the photos of the two wanted teenagers, the duo turned themselves in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The teenage duo was arrested on attempted murder charges and both were booked as adults. Sheriff Potter said they are related but didn't say how.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter, the victim who was shot in the back is still hospitalized.

“It's scary because so much happens right here in this neighborhood, especially right here on Hillsborough," Audrey Gainous.

Gainous has lived right in front of the rural stretch of road of Southeast Hillsborough since the 1960s.

"I usually know what goes on in this neighborhood but that night I wasn't here after 10 pm, so I missed most of the action,” Gainous said.

The action she is referring to is the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department responding to the area of Ambra Kay and Hillsborough Road Sunday night. When DCSO arrived, they found the victim lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. The stretch of road has no sidewalks or streetlights.

“The victim is in their 20s," Sheriff Potter said. "What's most important is that our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim, as well as the victim.”

As for the people living in the area, they say they are just trying to figure out how this could happen. “I think it's more the way you live and you're living situation. I think a lot of it has to do with how your parents raised you," said another resident in the area who didn't want to give his name.

DCSO couldn't give much information regarding how much involvement 13-year-old Luna had because the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. However, Sheriff Potter is asking for accountability for everyone.

“If you are an adult be a good mentor, be a good leader, because we have individuals who have led astray at some point in their lifetime," Sheriff Potter said.

The firearm that detectives say was used in the shooting still hasn't been located. If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact crime stoppers.

Related
NBC 2

Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Law & Crime

Police searching for 3 people seen on video after 17-year-old fatally shot at Florida fair

Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County. “We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police investigating threat at Toledo Blade Elementary

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a threat to do harm at Toledo Blade Elementary School. According to a post from the department, officers were notified over the weekend of a potential threat. NPPD was notified about a student at Toledo Blade Elementary who had been recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and corroborate the verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old 4th grader was subsequently arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner. A robo call was sent out by the school to inform parents of the incident.
NORTH PORT, FL
