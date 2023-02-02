ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

After guilty plea over campaign spending, ex-Romulus mayor tries to avoid prison

By Ross Jones
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pLMs_0kahZRFY00

After pleading guilty to wire fraud following allegations that he misspent more than $15,000 in campaign funds, Romulus’s former mayor argued Thursday that not all of his spending benefitted him personally.

Last fall, the U.S. Attorney accused LeRoy Burcroff of spending $15,000 from his campaign fund on himself. Burcroff admitted to using $4,500 alone to pay the bar bill at his daughter’s wedding.

RELATED: Ex-Romulus mayor pleads guilty to using $15k from campaign fund for personal use

The feds claim he spent another $1,500 on other wedding expenses, more than $3,000 on a Florida vacation with another couple and $11,600 at the Belleville Yacht Club for dues and expenses.

Virgina Williams, a Romulus city council member, was in court today.

“The problem is with supporters and family and friends giving you money for you to campaign and you turn around and use it for reasons other than that,” Williams said. “To me, that’s just wrong.

But Thursday, Burcroff argued that the amount of money in question was less than what the government had calculated.

His attorney Walter Piszczatowski claimed that Burcroff’s personal vacation to Florida was at least partially a business trip, arguing that Burcroff met with someone to discuss healthcare costs that could benefit the city.

The money spent on his daughter’s wedding, Piszczatowski suggested, also served as a campaign victory party, therefore making it a legitimate expense.

Ultimately, Judge Denise Page Hood will rule on how just much money Burcroff improperly spent, pushing his sentencing from Thursday to next week.

Whatever comes of Burcroff, Williams says other politicians shouldn’t follow in his lead.

“(If) folks like yourself and others hadn’t been paying attention, it probably still would be going on,” she said.

If Burcroff can argue that the amount of money improperly spent is less than the government contends—right now, about $21,000—it could lessen the amount of time he may have to serve in prison.

The U.S. Attorney has argued that Burcroff should face up to 14 months behind bars. Piszczatowski told 7 Action News he believes the range should be no higher than 6 months, but could be just probation.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Kickbacks, bribes, fraudulent Medicare billing cost taxpayers $61M

(The Center Square) – Court documents unsealed this week list charges against 23 Michiganders for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million. The suspects are accused of paying kickbacks and bribes, and billed Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals

FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."  
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer

Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond

The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy