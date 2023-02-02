ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

CBS New York

Mayor Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself."
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Partial wall collapse shuts down part of JFK Boulevard in Jersey City

A partial wall collapse along John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City is expected to impact the evening commute with delays between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place. The wall gave away in an abandoned lot, so no one was hurt. It was at the site of what was once an AC Chevrolet dealership. The wall was part of a cement wall leading up to JFK Boulevard that was held in place with supports. The roadway is now shut down in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Adams tells Hochul NYC can’t fork over $500M a year to save MTA, cites migrant crisis and class size mandate

The Big Apple can’t afford to hand over the $500 million a year that Gov. Kathy Hochul wants taxpayers to pitch in to help bail out the financially floundering MTA, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, noting the migrant crisis and Albany-imposed school class size mandate that are already breaking the city’s piggy bank. “A half a billion dollars is a lot of money, particularly when you look at in 2025, we’re going to hit a fiscal cliff!” Hizzoner declared during an interview with Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.” “We are in a financial crisis, and I have to be fiscally prudent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY

