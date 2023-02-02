Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two women arrested in fight
Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
myarklamiss.com
Louisiana Delta Community College to offer CNA classes at its Bastrop campus on February 20th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 20, 2023, to March 17, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College will offer CNA classes at its campus in Bastrop, La. Students must successfully participate in 75 classroom/lab hours and 40 clinical hours. Prior to admission, students must complete the program-approved background check and all other requirements by the Louisiana Department of Health.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
Monroe Police execute search warrant in response to recent shooting; man arrested for drug offenses
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1600 block of South 10th Street. NBC 10 learned that the warrant was obtained in connection with a shooting that took place in the […]
Monroe Police identify victim in fatal State Street shooting; need public assistance to identify the primary suspect
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, around Noon, Monroe Police confirmed the identity of the victim of the State Street fatal shooting with NBC 10. According to authorities, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Moore. If you know the whereabouts of an individual who may be responsible […]
myarklamiss.com
Monroe PD identifies suspect wanted in connection to South 8th Street shooting
UPDATE (02/06/2023): On February 6, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed that Isszvian Webb is the suspect in the shooting that took place in the area of the 1600 block of S. 12th Street and Parkview on February 5, 2023. According to officials, Webb allegedly fired gunshots at authorities with...
myarklamiss.com
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating man wanted for Violation of Protective Order
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Joseph Christopher Corrent. Corrent is described as a White male standing at five and nine inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He is frequently around the Sterlington and North Monroe areas. Corrent is wanted for outstanding felony warrants for Violation of a Protective Order and […]
Louisiana woman arrested for allegedly stealing over $20K from credit union
A Monroe woman was arrested after allegedly making unauthorized transactions with Bank of America totaling $23,000.
myarklamiss.com
Celebrating Black History Month: The Black Art Experience
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — February is Black History Month, and to celebrate the legacy of the past and the future, we highlight local black artist Vitus Shell. Shell says he has been drawing and creating as early as three years old and believes art is a way to express yourself regardless of its medium.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation
UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington […]
Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating woman wanted for theft charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Mabry. Mabry is described as a White female standing at five and six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She is frequently around the Junction City, Lillie, and Ruston areas. Mabry is wanted for her outstanding warrants for felony theft […]
Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
Louisiana man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after escaping a Monroe halfway house.
fgazette.com
UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations
Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
Comments / 0