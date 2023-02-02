ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Two women arrested in fight

Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
GRAMBLING, LA
myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Delta Community College to offer CNA classes at its Bastrop campus on February 20th

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 20, 2023, to March 17, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College will offer CNA classes at its campus in Bastrop, La. Students must successfully participate in 75 classroom/lab hours and 40 clinical hours. Prior to admission, students must complete the program-approved background check and all other requirements by the Louisiana Department of Health.
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify victim in fatal State Street shooting; need public assistance to identify the primary suspect

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, around Noon, Monroe Police confirmed the identity of the victim of the State Street fatal shooting with NBC 10. According to authorities, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Moore. If you know the whereabouts of an individual who may be responsible […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating man wanted for Violation of Protective Order

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Joseph Christopher Corrent. Corrent is described as a White male standing at five and nine inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He is frequently around the Sterlington and North Monroe areas. Corrent is wanted for outstanding felony warrants for Violation of a Protective Order and […]
UNION PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

Celebrating Black History Month: The Black Art Experience

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — February is Black History Month, and to celebrate the legacy of the past and the future, we highlight local black artist Vitus Shell. Shell says he has been drawing and creating as early as three years old and believes art is a way to express yourself regardless of its medium.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation

UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations

Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
UNION PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
UNION PARISH, LA

