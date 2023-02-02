The City is excited to be hosting our third Business Networking Event for South Pasadena local businesses. In 2022, the City’s Economic Development team launched various initiatives to support and bring together the business community. This included two business networking events, the launch of a digital business newsletter, launch of a quarterly major projects and developments newsletter, and the launch of the City’s Guide to Doing Business.

