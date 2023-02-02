ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Jason Mitchell Vuncannon

 5 days ago
PINEBLUFF — Jason Mitchell Vuncannon, 42, of Pinebluff, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at his home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1981 in Moore County, son of Pam Coley Nichols and the late Jim Vuncannon.

Along with his father, Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bradley and Sue Vuncannon, Howard and Sadie Coley; as well as his uncle Buddy Coley.

He was a caring and giving man during his time on earth. He would always go the extra mile to provide for anyone in need, many times putting himself on the “back burner.” Jason was the kind of man who would selflessly give the shirt off his back, no questions asked. He cared for his friends and his community and often helped his local homeless population without discretion.

Along with being caring and giving, Jason was a hard worker. He worked for more than 20 years at Aberdeen Supply with his uncle Pete. After his uncle retired, Jason took over as manager of the business.

Jason treasured his family and friends and leaves behind many who will continue to honor his life: his son, Weston Mitchell Vuncannon; mother, Pam Nichols and husband Edwin; sisters, Jessie Langford (Russ) and Laura Nichols; brother, Edwin Nichols Jr. (Rebecca); nieces and nephews, Logan, Adelynn, Caroline, Tucker, Sawyer and Drew; aunts and uncles, Pete Vuncannon, Donna V. Muldrow, Donald and Margie Coley; and many cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved companion, Blake, and many lifelong friends from Ellerbe and the surrounding areas.

A celebration of Jason’s life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church in Rockingham. The family hopes that all who wish will join them in the fellowship hall following his celebration of life.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Vuncannon family.

