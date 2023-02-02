Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 2.6.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Former Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and several community and faith leaders will gather in Apopka tomorrow to speak out against proposed funding for migrant transportation.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.29.23
Richard Corcoran is getting his college President job, but Rick Scott just lost a big committee assignment in the Senate. I know the calendar changed to 2023 not too long ago, but I hope you’ll forgive me for delving further into 2024 election drama after the week we just had.
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis predicts Florida will soon have a new Insurance Commissioner
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he expects Florida to have an Insurance Commissioner next month. At a Monday news conference, Patronis predicted that “something will happen” either at the March 21 Cabinet meeting or perhaps earlier if Gov. Ron DeSantis calls a “special meeting.”. “I am...
floridapolitics.com
House Democrats argue Special Session is meant to clean up Gov. DeSantis’ messes
Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Jes Fowler joins Strategos Group
She joins the firm as a Government Advocacy Advisor. Florida-based education consulting firm Strategos Group has hired Jes Fowler as a Government Advocacy Advisor. “Jes’ experience in early learning and K-12 education coupled with her legislative expertise, makes her ideal as our Government Advocacy Advisor. Jes is sharp, thoughtful and a determined leader willing to balance two jobs at once, but that’s who Jes is — never one to say ‘no’ to a challenge. I could not be prouder to have her on our growing team at Strategos,” said Strategos Partner Tara Reid-Cherry, who leads the firm’s Government Advocacy practice.
floridapolitics.com
Monuments backlog leads Gov. DeSantis to eye expanding ‘Capitol Complex’
'Frankly we’re running out of space here on the block that we’ve got here at the Capitol.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the definition of the “Capitol Complex” to allow his administration to place monuments already approved by the Legislature in prior years in places outside the immediate Capitol building area.
floridapolitics.com
Florida mom launches ‘Privacy. Period!’ campaign to block menstrual cycle reporting requirements
'Requiring disclosure about periods to athletic departments is a complete overstep and violation of privacy.'. UPDATE: The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the health forms student athletes must complete to participate in high school sports. The materials for the emergency meeting, which will be held virtually, show an updated version of the forms, which do not include questions about the student’s menstrual cycle. The new version will be up for a vote, which goes against prior recommendations from the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Florida renters want security deposit alternatives
Nearly three-quarters said they would welcome the option. As rents continue to rise, a new poll shows Floridians want the option to pay a monthly fee instead of a security deposit. Pollster 3W Insights asked 600 Florida renters who are likely voters about broad challenges in the rental market. The...
floridapolitics.com
Laura DiBella tapped as new head of Enterprise Florida
'Florida is in an enviable position representing the gold standard for business freedom, all while being incredibly well positioned for even greater success.'. Florida’s main economic development agency has a new leader, after the Enterprise Florida (EFI) board voted unanimously to install Laura DiBella as its new President and CEO.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
floridapolitics.com
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Bill Being Drafted for State Control of Disney's Reedy Creek District
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that a bill is currently in the works that would give the state control over Reedy Creek, the special tax district originally created to assist with the initial development of Walt Disney World more than 50 years ago.
floridapolitics.com
College student-athlete branding deals get top billing at Special Session
A bill that died without a hearing last year is now on the Special Session agenda. A bill that would update the rules of engagement between student-athletes and their ability to make money might have died in committee last Session, but now it’s on the Special Session fast track.
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
marijuanamoment.net
Florida’s New Agriculture Commissioner Declines To Pursue Medical Marijuana And Gun Rights Lawsuit Led By His Predecessor
The new agriculture commissioner of Florida will not be moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to challenge the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from purchasing and possessing firearms—though the case is moving forward through an appeal filed by remaining non-governmental plaintiffs. While former Commissioner Nikki...
floridapolitics.com
Industry group seeks more time on Surfside-inspired condo inspection law
The group says condo management companies are facing 'a perfect storm' of new and rising costs. A Surfside-inspired law imposing stricter inspection and funding guidelines for condominiums won’t go into effect for almost another two years, but that’s not long enough for many associations to comply, according to an industry group seeking more time.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
New Report Looks at Why Florida Voters Are Approving Proposed Tax Increases
This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Florida Voters Continue to Say Yes to Proposed Tax Increases,” a briefing examining the trend of Florida voters approving tax increases at the local level. This report builds on FTW’s February 2021 analysis, “A Decade of Self-Taxing,” which found that Floridians increased...
