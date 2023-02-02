ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis predicts Florida will soon have a new Insurance Commissioner

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he expects Florida to have an Insurance Commissioner next month. At a Monday news conference, Patronis predicted that “something will happen” either at the March 21 Cabinet meeting or perhaps earlier if Gov. Ron DeSantis calls a “special meeting.”. “I am...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

House Democrats argue Special Session is meant to clean up Gov. DeSantis’ messes

Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Jes Fowler joins Strategos Group

She joins the firm as a Government Advocacy Advisor. Florida-based education consulting firm Strategos Group has hired Jes Fowler as a Government Advocacy Advisor. “Jes’ experience in early learning and K-12 education coupled with her legislative expertise, makes her ideal as our Government Advocacy Advisor. Jes is sharp, thoughtful and a determined leader willing to balance two jobs at once, but that’s who Jes is — never one to say ‘no’ to a challenge. I could not be prouder to have her on our growing team at Strategos,” said Strategos Partner Tara Reid-Cherry, who leads the firm’s Government Advocacy practice.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Monuments backlog leads Gov. DeSantis to eye expanding ‘Capitol Complex’

'Frankly we’re running out of space here on the block that we’ve got here at the Capitol.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the definition of the “Capitol Complex” to allow his administration to place monuments already approved by the Legislature in prior years in places outside the immediate Capitol building area.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida mom launches ‘Privacy. Period!’ campaign to block menstrual cycle reporting requirements

'Requiring disclosure about periods to athletic departments is a complete overstep and violation of privacy.'. UPDATE: The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the health forms student athletes must complete to participate in high school sports. The materials for the emergency meeting, which will be held virtually, show an updated version of the forms, which do not include questions about the student’s menstrual cycle. The new version will be up for a vote, which goes against prior recommendations from the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Florida renters want security deposit alternatives

Nearly three-quarters said they would welcome the option. As rents continue to rise, a new poll shows Floridians want the option to pay a monthly fee instead of a security deposit. Pollster 3W Insights asked 600 Florida renters who are likely voters about broad challenges in the rental market. The...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Laura DiBella tapped as new head of Enterprise Florida

'Florida is in an enviable position representing the gold standard for business freedom, all while being incredibly well positioned for even greater success.'. Florida’s main economic development agency has a new leader, after the Enterprise Florida (EFI) board voted unanimously to install Laura DiBella as its new President and CEO.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Florida’s New Agriculture Commissioner Declines To Pursue Medical Marijuana And Gun Rights Lawsuit Led By His Predecessor

The new agriculture commissioner of Florida will not be moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to challenge the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from purchasing and possessing firearms—though the case is moving forward through an appeal filed by remaining non-governmental plaintiffs. While former Commissioner Nikki...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Industry group seeks more time on Surfside-inspired condo inspection law

The group says condo management companies are facing 'a perfect storm' of new and rising costs. A Surfside-inspired law imposing stricter inspection and funding guidelines for condominiums won’t go into effect for almost another two years, but that’s not long enough for many associations to comply, according to an industry group seeking more time.
SURFSIDE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy