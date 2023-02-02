'Requiring disclosure about periods to athletic departments is a complete overstep and violation of privacy.'. UPDATE: The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the health forms student athletes must complete to participate in high school sports. The materials for the emergency meeting, which will be held virtually, show an updated version of the forms, which do not include questions about the student’s menstrual cycle. The new version will be up for a vote, which goes against prior recommendations from the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

