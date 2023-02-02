ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, PA
Steelton municipal building closed due to furnace repairs

STEELTON, PA
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge

YORK COUNTY, PA
2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
State Police: 2 people killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10:45 a.m. (Feb. 7): State Police have identified the two people who were killed in the crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in St. Thomas Township. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, and Maura J. Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg, were both pronounced...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon

HARRISBURG, PA
Fetterman opens Harrisburg office

HARRISBURG, PA
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA

