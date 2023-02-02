Read full article on original website
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
Drivers killed in central Pa. crash on Route 30: state police
A man and woman were killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Route 30 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, crossed from the eastbound lanes into oncoming westbound traffic around 2 p.m. near the Campbells Run Road intersection in Saint Thomas Township, according to state police.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
Blaze that consumed Cumberland County motel started in manager’s mobile home: fire chief
A fire that destroyed half of a Cumberland County motel in freezing temperatures Friday night started in the manager’s mobile home attached to the building, fire officials said Monday. Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said the mobile home, positioned about six feet from the back of...
State Police: 2 people killed in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10:45 a.m. (Feb. 7): State Police have identified the two people who were killed in the crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in St. Thomas Township. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, and Maura J. Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg, were both pronounced...
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
Bath & Body Works to open another store in Cumberland County
Bath & Body Works plans to open another store in Cumberland County. The retailer leased space at the Carlisle Crossing Shopping Center at 299 Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, the real estate company that handles leasing for the shopping center. It’s not clear when...
Motel 6 Fire Sparked By Manager's Mobile Home In Mechanicsburg: Authorities (VIDEO)
A fire that riped through more than half of a central Pennsylvania Motel 6 is now know to have been caused by a fire in the manager's mobile home, authorities announced on Monday, Feb. 6. The manager noticed the smoke and called 911 on Friday, Feb. 3 around 6:45 p.m.,...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
