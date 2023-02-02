Read full article on original website
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
NYSP: Wallkill woman attacks neighbors with hammer
A Wallkill woman was cited to court Sunday afternoon after police say she attacked her two neighbors with a hammer.
Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston.
Video shows twin brothers struck by school bus in Yonkers
The video shows the driver keep going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.
Officials: Teen indicted for bringing loaded pistol into Nanuet HS
The district attorney's office says the juvenile offender faces charges of possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
theharlemvalleynews.net
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment
GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested in Liberty following stabbing incident
VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – Two men, ages 17 and 41, both from Liberty, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man late Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained two apparent stab wounds and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the 5:45 p.m. incident.
radiokingston.org
Jen Metzger on police brutality and Central Hudson billing
Good Monday friends! Today at La Voz with Mariel Fiori is business and wellness day. Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger stopped by to update us on the latest county news and answer questions from the audience. This time, she told us about the controversial statements about police brutality in Memphis, and the work the county is doing to prevent police violence. "This can happen in Ulster County, this can happen anywhere" the county executive said.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant
Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
