khqa.com
Hannibal man facing drug charges after traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man, who was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Friday, is facing drug related charges. A deputy with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a Mercury SUV on State Highway 106 in Hull, Pike County, Illinois, around 1:53 p.m.
wlds.com
Hull Woman Sentenced To Prison on Drug Charges in Pike County
A Hull woman will be spending some significant time in the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from an arrest this past Fall. 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum pleaded guilty in two separate cases last Tuesday in Pike County Court. Birchum, formerly known as Carmella Bills, pled guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday. Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is...
khqa.com
Quincy police identify suspect wanted in shots fired case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police have now identified a suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred on January 17, 2023. On February 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Aaron J. Gallaher, of Quincy, for a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Quincy Police Department.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
KBUR
Rural Illinois couple dead in Hancock County ice fishing accident
Hancock County, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an apparent ice fishing accident resulted in the death of two people in rural Hancock County. According to a news release, at about 3:44 PM Saturday, February 4th, the Hancock County 911 Center received a call reporting two people in the water from an ice fishing accident at a rural farm pond near Durham, Illinois.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
khqa.com
Two dead after ice fishing accident in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Please see editor's note at the end of this article. A husband and wife both died after an ice fishing accident on Saturday in rural Hancock County. Around 3:44 p.m., emergency crews were called for a report of two people in the water from...
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
Channel 3000
Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident
DURHAM, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois couple died in an apparent ice fishing accident after being pulled from a farm pond by a sheriff's deputy, police said. Despite several hours of lifesaving efforts, Sean D. Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn A. Chaney, 50, both of LaHarpe, Illinois, died Saturday night at a hospital in West Burlington, Iowa, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
khqa.com
Hannibal dispensary sees spike first weekend of recreational sales
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — COCO Dispensary in Hannibal opened its doors on Friday to the first recreational use marijuana customers. Sales officially began across Missouri on Friday after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services unexpectedly began approving dispensary permits early. COCO employees said they have been preparing...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
KBUR
Burlington Police Officer selected as 2022 Officer of the Year
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the recipient of the 2022 Lieutenant Steve Casady Officer of the Year Award. At the end of each year, Burlington Police Officers nominate and vote on nominees to receive the award. Officer Lucas Peterson (above), a 10-year veteran of the Burlington Police...
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
wtad.com
Quncy man jailed after alleged beating outside bar
Bryan Paden, 40, faces two counts of Aggravated Battery. A Quincy man faces charges, after allegedly beating a man so severely that he's now in a medically-induced coma. Police identify the subject as 40-year old Bryan Paden, and say the incident happened early Sunday at 17th and Harrison. A report says that police were called to the Harrison Pub around 12:30 AM on a report that a man was lying on the ground in the pub's parking lot. The man, a 45-year old from Quincy, was taken to Blessing Hospital and was diagnosed with what police say is a possible life-threatening injury. He's now in a medically-induced coma. Police say that after viewing video from surveillance cams, they learned that the man had gotten into a fight with Paden, who left immediately after. Paden turned himself in Thursday morning, and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.
khqa.com
Verbal agreement reached on 3rd recycle drop-off site
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The city of Quincy says they'll be ready when drop-off recycling starts next month. The Quincy City Council heard from Public Works Director Jeff Conte Monday night, who said that the city would have all three sites ready on March 1 when drop-off recycling is set to begin.
khqa.com
Hannibal police to increase security at school after social media post
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Public School will increase security measures at the school on Tuesday after the district alerted police to a concerning social media post on Monday, the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, said in a statement released late Monday night. HPD said they reviewed the post, but...
