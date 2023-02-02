Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies have shot and killed a man they believe is connected to a shooting that injured 11 people last month, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant in Winter Haven when chaos broke out. Alex Greene, 21, allegedly...
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That’s...
fox13news.com
Polk sheriff: Suspect believed to be involved in recent drive-by shooting shot, killed by officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 21-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 11 people last week was shot and killed by a Lakeland police officer in Winter Haven on Monday, investigators say. Detectives said the Lakeland Police Department, ATF and the Florida Department of...
Person of interest in Lakeland mass shooting killed during chase, police say
A surveillance operation in Lakeland led to a car chase, carjacking, and an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
Surveillance video shows shooting, carjacking at Hillsborough County gas station
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting at a gas station in the East Lake-Orient Park area over the weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video released after Florida man shot for charging at deputy with knives, deputies say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a body camera video showing the moments that led to a deputy shooting a man accused of charging at the deputy with knives during a mental health episode. Sheriff Michael Chitwood provided an update on the case Monday during a...
1 dead after overnight shooting at New Tampa apartment complex
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
Real Lakeland police chief warns about fake police chief scheme
Dozens of people have called police and said a “Josh Lewis” is contacting them, claiming to be the interim police chief.
WESH
FHP: Suspect dead, trooper injured after shootout in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck during a shootout in Wesley Chapel on Saturday. The FHP said the suspect was killed by gunfire. Randy Sutton is a former lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and founder of Wounded Blue, an organization that supports injured or disabled law enforcement officers.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Conway area
Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday.
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday. A pedestrian was struck by a car near 10th Street and Belvedere Road, according to troopers. The victim died at the hospital following the crash. Investigators are searching for the car involved.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Feb. 5
Benjamin Alan Fattey, 41, of the 700 block of Barber Street, Sebastian; Status: Held on $75,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary occupied dwelling. Ciera Leighann Moorer, 22, of the 1700 block 46th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): two counts of battery, two counts of battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Arrest and...
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
WESH
Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson
Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
villages-news.com
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Comments / 5