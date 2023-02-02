ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

FHP: Suspect dead, trooper injured after shootout in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck during a shootout in Wesley Chapel on Saturday. The FHP said the suspect was killed by gunfire. Randy Sutton is a former lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and founder of Wounded Blue, an organization that supports injured or disabled law enforcement officers.
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday. A pedestrian was struck by a car near 10th Street and Belvedere Road, according to troopers. The victim died at the hospital following the crash. Investigators are searching for the car involved.
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Feb. 5

Benjamin Alan Fattey, 41, of the 700 block of Barber Street, Sebastian; Status: Held on $75,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary occupied dwelling. Ciera Leighann Moorer, 22, of the 1700 block 46th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): two counts of battery, two counts of battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Arrest and...
WESH

Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson

Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
villages-news.com

Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
THE VILLAGES, FL

