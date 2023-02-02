Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has said he is open to the possibility of dedicating one cent of Wisconsin’s five-cent sales tax per dollar to shared revenue. (Baylor Spears | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob...
voiceofalexandria.com
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wintry mix possible Monday across parts of Minnesota
(Undated)--Rain, snow, and a wintry mix is expected this afternoon into this evening across parts of Minnesota. Officials with the National Weather Service say the precipitation types will depend on exact ground temperatures. While the threat for freezing rain has decreased and snowfall amounts should be under 1 inch, impacts to the evening commute are still expected.
Comments / 0