City of Amarillo, Alex Fairly file first briefs in appeal of Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both the city of Amarillo and Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly have begun to outline their respective arguments in the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services offering energy assistance and free tax services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services. People attending will be given information about how to access billing assistance resources. Customers will be able to:. Speak with experts about energy assistance programs. Learn about energy-saving...
VIDEO: Sanford water boil notice cancelled
The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks.
VIDEO: Clovis suspends plastic recycling program
Xcel Energy to host Energy Assistance Fair in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is providing more information on accessing billing assistance through its Energy Assistance Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk. The fair, officials with Xcel Energy detailed, will give customers the opportunity to: […]
Amarillo firefighters battle fire at same house for 3rd time in a month
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a fire at the same house for the third time in the last month. The fire at 401 S. Rusk Street started around 6 a.m. When the fire chief arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the air.
River Road High School teachers pitching in to help their own with library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With inflation rising and wages struggling to keep up, River Road High School teachers have created a library for teachers. Books have become expensive due to inflation and several teachers agree they don’t make enough money to splurge on books. The library allows teachers to...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
Execution of Murderer of Three Delayed
A judge has delayed the execution of a man who killed three teenagers in their sleep in a Texas home. John Balentine, 54, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville on February 8. Balentine was convicted of murdering three teenagers, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Steven Watson, 15, and Kai Brooke Geyer, also 15. The crime occurred in January 1998 while they slept in their Amarillo home.
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin
Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire Tuesday morning for the third time within the last month. About 6:12 a.m., fire crews with Amarillo Fire Department arrived to a house fire in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and South Rusk Street. Firefighters...
Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Texas Panhandle Girls Have Their Time to Easily Shine and Excel
I was one of those girls in school that really enjoyed science class. I remember some of the school projects that I did. Learning about the weather was one of my favorites. Then when I got to high school my love for it continued. I don't know why it seemed...
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
A new art exhibit ‘The Simulated Universe Synchronicity’ comes to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Art exhibits can be found all over the country and now there is one more here in Amarillo. Amarillo opens “The Simulated Universe Synchronicity” which has eight different rooms so there should be something for everyone. “There is a narrative going throughout the whole space. Of course, each room is different […]
