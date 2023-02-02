ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo, Alex Fairly file first briefs in appeal of Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both the city of Amarillo and Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly have begun to outline their respective arguments in the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Clovis suspends plastic recycling program

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks. Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services.
AMARILLO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Execution of Murderer of Three Delayed

A judge has delayed the execution of a man who killed three teenagers in their sleep in a Texas home. John Balentine, 54, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville on February 8. Balentine was convicted of murdering three teenagers, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Steven Watson, 15, and Kai Brooke Geyer, also 15. The crime occurred in January 1998 while they slept in their Amarillo home.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin

Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

A new art exhibit ‘The Simulated Universe Synchronicity’ comes to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Art exhibits can be found all over the country and now there is one more here in Amarillo. Amarillo opens “The Simulated Universe Synchronicity” which has eight different rooms so there should be something for everyone. “There is a narrative going throughout the whole space. Of course, each room is different […]
AMARILLO, TX

