APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - With a century and more behind her, Angelina Searles gazed at her birthday cake. It’s not large enough for that many candles, but there are three large numbers atop the icing - 108. With her bright smile and youthful energy it’s hard to imagine she was born when Woodrow Wilson was the president.

APOLLO BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO