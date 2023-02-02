ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid temperatures followed by spring-like warmth in Michigan

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
Temperatures near zero with brutal wind chills will end soon. In fact, some spring-like warmth will quickly surge back into the state of Michigan by the time we head into next week.

Tonight we'll have that cold air spill into the state from northern Canada. Air temperatures will hover near zero with wind chill values as cold as -20 in some cases. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Chill Advisory for our area until 9am Friday morning.

Friday will be a very cold day. Highs will struggle to reach ten degrees with winds 10-20mph out of the northwest. The entire afternoon could have wind chill values between five and ten degrees below zero. Some sun will be seen, but numerous clouds will develop through the day.

Saturday we'll be cold first thing in the morning then warm into the 30s for the afternoon. Winds will gust to 30mph through the day as well with a mix of clouds and sun.

Less wind will be found Sunday with a high in the upper 30s and a mix of clouds and sun yet again.

