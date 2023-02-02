Read full article on original website
WDSU
A cloudy and warm Tuesday
A high pressure ridge over the southeastern United States yesterday has moved over the east coast today. The result for us is southeasterly winds, more clouds, higher temperatures and higher dew points today and Wednesday. A low pressure trough will move a cold front through SELA late Wednesday and early Thursday bringing a line of showers and storms and a marginal risk of flash flooding from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
WDSU
Warmer days ahead before the next round of storms arrives
What a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s! We'll have even warmer days ahead before our next round of storms arrives midweek. Clear skies tonight mean another chilly beginning to the work and school week. A few areas of fog are possible too, but I don't think it's going to be widespread dense fog.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
