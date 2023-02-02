Read full article on original website
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Selena Gomez's Best Friend Responds to Documentary Criticism
Selena Gomez's best friend is finally breaking her silence on the backlash surrounding her appearance in My Mind & Me. Back in November, the Only Murders in the Building star released the revealing documentary, which gave fans an intimate and unvarnished look into some of the most difficult moments of her life. That said, while Gomez was praised for her candor and vulnerability, there were also a number of folks who were less than impressed by her close friend Raquelle Stevens, with many accusing the Sunshine Mind author of being "toxic, dismissive, controlling and passive aggressive towards selena" based on her on-screen behavior.
The Show Will Continue in Emergency Mode: an Evening at 'Diskokina'
Asking New Yorkers to show up to nightlife before 8 PM on a Saturday would, under normal circumstances, raise some eyebrows — everyone knows that, at this point in the evening, the best company should be just waking up, not getting in a cab. But these are hardly “normal circumstances.” One month into the Second Great Vibe Shift, everyone’s laid off, California sober or breaking up (if not all three). So why not queue up in Gowanus at 7:50 PM and see the city’s finest club rats show off their tricks?
Bad Bunny Fans Call Out the Grammys' 'Racist' Closed Captioning
The broadcast of Bad Bunny's latest performance has drummed up some controversy. On Sunday, the global superstar opened up the 2023 Grammys with an electrifying medley of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa," which brought a little bit of his native Puerto Rico to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Featuring a live band and a troupe of traditional dancers, every other shot made BB's performance look like an absolute blast for the in-person audience, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Jack Harlow dancing along. But unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for fans who were watching from home, at least according to a number of Twitter users who called out CBS for one big misstep.
