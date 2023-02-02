Selena Gomez's best friend is finally breaking her silence on the backlash surrounding her appearance in My Mind & Me. Back in November, the Only Murders in the Building star released the revealing documentary, which gave fans an intimate and unvarnished look into some of the most difficult moments of her life. That said, while Gomez was praised for her candor and vulnerability, there were also a number of folks who were less than impressed by her close friend Raquelle Stevens, with many accusing the Sunshine Mind author of being "toxic, dismissive, controlling and passive aggressive towards selena" based on her on-screen behavior.

10 HOURS AGO