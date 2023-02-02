ST. LOUIS – Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring. Long-term forecasts released last week by Accuweather.com calls for several waves of cold air, prolonged precipitation and possibly a spike in severe storms across the Midwest. Maps from the website indicate St. Louis has a higher chance for late frost and severe weather than most of the country from March to May.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO