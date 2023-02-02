Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Related
Leonard Taylor execution happening today
The man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend and her three young children in Jennings will be put to death Tuesday night.
Lincoln County looking to close at least 4 cold cases
Residents in Foley, Missouri, lit up social media last week with posts about police investigators searching an area near where Bianca Piper disappeared in 2005.
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage. The robbery happened at a parking garage in the 900 block of Olive Street around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say the security guard noticed two men suspiciously looking...
Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln County
A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Two others survived the wreck but are injured.
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
Vehicle, body recovered from pond near Metro East hospital
O’FALLON, Ill. – Crews recovered a vehicle and body from a pond Monday near a Metro East hospital. The vehicle and body were found in the retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Police have identified David Foster of Swansea, Illinois, as the victim.
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
1 dead in Cahokia Heights fire; 3 firefighters and others hurt
One person has died and several others are hurt, including three firefighters, after a large blaze Tuesday morning at home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.
St. Louis scratchers player ‘just felt lucky,’ scores $1 million prize
ST. LOUIS – One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis City recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Mitchell’s Package Liquor & Convenience in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. One woman the prize from the “Millionaire Blowout” game.
Confusion about city requirements forced a business owner to close his shop in Illinois
A man in Columbia, Illinois, said his dreams of opening his restaurant are shot after the requirements put forth by the city were so unclear.
Webster Groves High School on lockout after threat
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A threat posted to social media has put Webster Groves High School on lockout. This means that no one can enter or leave the building but classes will proceed as scheduled. The school district says that the lockout is to keep the school safe for students and staff. The school and […]
Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois
The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park.
The Sheldon packs in several interactive lessons for Black History Month
ST. LOUIS – The Sheldon packs in several interactive lessons for Black History Month. Visitors can learn about Grammy-award-winning unknown Black musicians from the rural south. They can also learn about African drum and dance. Visitors can also hear Jazz and R&B music that tells a story. Events will last through February.
Special election in Ferguson taking place today
There's a special election in Ferguson on Tuesday.
St. Louis County lotto player surprised by $283K jackpot
“I was upset because I noticed someone had won and didn’t think it was me,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “Two days later, I checked my numbers and said, ‘Oh my God!’”
Fire damages Hillsboro food pantry
HILLSBORO, Mo. – A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry. The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of MO-21 Bus. Crews arrived to the scene within minutes of learning about the fire, saving the building from a possible total loss.
Missouri recreational marijuana sales top $8.2 million in first weekend
On a mild Monday afternoon, the shelves are stocked, and business is steady at Hippos Dispensary in Chesterfield.
FOX2Now
Is a rough spring ahead for St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS – Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring. Long-term forecasts released last week by Accuweather.com calls for several waves of cold air, prolonged precipitation and possibly a spike in severe storms across the Midwest. Maps from the website indicate St. Louis has a higher chance for late frost and severe weather than most of the country from March to May.
Washington City Council rejects application for short-term rental
The Washington, Missouri, City Council, by a vote of 5-3 on Monday, rejected a request for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental on Riverview Place.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0