Saint Peters, MO

FOX2Now

Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage. The robbery happened at a parking garage in the 900 block of Olive Street around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say the security guard noticed two men suspiciously looking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO


Vehicle, body recovered from pond near Metro East hospital

O’FALLON, Ill. – Crews recovered a vehicle and body from a pond Monday near a Metro East hospital. The vehicle and body were found in the retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Police have identified David Foster of Swansea, Illinois, as the victim.
O'FALLON, IL


Webster Groves High School on lockout after threat

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A threat posted to social media has put Webster Groves High School on lockout. This means that no one can enter or leave the building but classes will proceed as scheduled. The school district says that the lockout is to keep the school safe for students and staff. The school and […]
WEBSTER GROVES, MO


Fire damages Hillsboro food pantry

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry. The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of MO-21 Bus. Crews arrived to the scene within minutes of learning about the fire, saving the building from a possible total loss.
HILLSBORO, MO


Is a rough spring ahead for St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS – Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring. Long-term forecasts released last week by Accuweather.com calls for several waves of cold air, prolonged precipitation and possibly a spike in severe storms across the Midwest. Maps from the website indicate St. Louis has a higher chance for late frost and severe weather than most of the country from March to May.
SAINT LOUIS, MO




Saint Louis, MO
