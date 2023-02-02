Read full article on original website
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
NOLA.com
Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say
In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
fox8live.com
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
NOPD searching for suspect in 2021 homicide
Police say the man seen in the photo shot Lashawn Kinney, 22. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kinney lying near an SUV. He later died at the hospital.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
NOLA.com
NOPD talks about killing near Walmart in Gentilly
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at a bus stop in Gentilly then ran into a nearby Walmart on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
wgno.com
‘Leave your weapons at home’| 3 guns, 4 arrests at Slidell Mardi Gras parade
SLIDELL (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department confiscated several guns, two separate times, at the Krewe of Antheia parade on Sunday(Feb. 5). Three of the guns were taken off the streets by Slidell Police. “These are individuals that shouldn’t be carrying weapons much less on the parade route,” said Slidell...
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
NOLA.com
Woman with blowtorch crashes bus into fence of Covington school after police chase
A woman driving a repurposed school bus led St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday morning before crashing into the fence of a Catholic school in Covington, authorities said. Natalie Jade Jarvis, 37, of Florida, was arrested and will face various charges, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff's...
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings, 2 minors injured
NEW ORLEANS — A violent night in New Orleans led the NOPD to investigate three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields. No other details have been released at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in connection to Mid-City killing in a supermarket parking lot
Two men were rebooked this week for allegedly killing a teen who was with them while they were burglarizing cars outside of a Mid-City supermarket, according to documents police filed in Criminal District Court. Henry Tillman, 19, was booked on counts of second degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of...
Man caught on video allegedly stealing package from porch of Lakeview home
A man is wanted by police after surveillance video shows him reportedly stealing a package from the porch of a New Orleans home.
an17.com
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim
A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Michoud area.
Shots fired in Seabrook, juvenile caught in crossfire
A juvenile has been been injured in a shooting incident in the Seabrook neighborhood.
