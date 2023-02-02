Read full article on original website
Brian Ferentz's ridiculous contract tweak casts Iowa football as a small, family-run business
You may have heard it a time or three in recent months. It’s a phrase of the moment, shorthand for nepotism baby — someone who’s benefited greatly in life by being related to someone rich, powerful, famous or whatever term applies. That’s not a phrase I expected...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes heading to Wrigley Field in showdown against Northwestern
The Hawkeyes will be heading to Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern. This news has been heavily rumored throughout the past couple of months, but Tuesday finalized it. Iowa is hoping to find its way back to Indianapolis after narrowly missing it in 2022. Iowa holds a 53-28-3 advantage in...
Iowa Football: Offensive line growth, rebuild are critical for turnaround
The foundation of Iowa football has always been smart, tough and physical. The Hawkeye offensive line has been a critical component to Kirk Ferentz's success throughout his tenure, but in recent years, that production has taken a step back. Iowa has still been able to churn out elite NFL prospects such as Tyler Linderbaum and Tristan Wirfs, but the line as a whole doesn't have that same edge.
CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation
The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'He plays with fire': Fran McCaffery wants players to play with emotion, highlights Tony Perkins
Iowa shooting guard Tony Perkins showcased his two-way potential throughout the early portion of the season. He scored in double-figures in five of the first six games and was a menace defensively. The inconsistency followed shortly after that. There would be breakout games and then games where Perkins would be held to a single basket.
Iowa legacy Ronan Poynton commits to Illini as walk-on, ready to 'fight for a spot'
Ronan Poynton was born into the black and gold. The Solon (Iowa) native is the son of an Iowa football player, Jim Poynton, and a Hawkeyes swimmer, Mary Poynton. Ronan indeed will be following in his parents’ footsteps to the Big Ten. But he will be wearing a different color scheme as he heads to a rival destination. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, who plays at Iowa City (Ia.) Regina, on Sunday announced his commitment to Illinois as a preferred walk-on.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
'Everybody knows what they did wrong': Small mistakes pile up in Illini loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the better part of the last month, Illinois has eradicated the little errors that compounded into bigger losses. The scouting report errors were down. The turnovers had lessened. The hard-to-stomach fouls had been cleaned up. That was until Illinois rolled into Iowa City on...
kscj.com
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
iheart.com
Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
KCRG.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
Great Harvest Bread Company is finally ready to open their new bakery cafe! The second Cedar Rapids location for the business is at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, right next to the Tru Hilton Hotel. The grand opening for Great Harvest Cafe will be Tuesday, February 7th, with an official ribbon...
cbs2iowa.com
GOP proposed school bond reform could endanger CR school upgrades for years
DES MOINES, Iowa — House File 1 is a bill that includes many financial reforms for Iowans. The first is a reduction in the base property tax levy which goes to school, reducing it by $0.50 for every thousand dollars of assessed value. But the provision that has Cedar Rapids Schools most concerned is a provision requiring 10% of cash on hand before requesting a bond vote. The district is hoping to put a $312 million dollar proposal to voters in the district this year. But if approved in its current form, that would require more than $30 million of cash down.
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
247Sports
