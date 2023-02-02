ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights

HOUSTON (AP) — A fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights on Sunday and forced passengers and employees to temporarily evacuate a terminal, officials said. No injuries were reported. Houston firefighters were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in...
