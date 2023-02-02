ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, IA

DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcnXh_0kahUkXC00

It's illegal to burn construction and demolition debris in Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR)

An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it.

The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down and the debris burned, according to a recent DNR administrative order.

The DNR told the property owner, Kevin Flynn, of nearby Wellman, to cease demolition and extinguish the fire. The department issued a notice of violation the next day for improper waste disposal, open burning, failure to inspect the building and failure to submit a demolition notification.

The order did not specify the size of the building, but county records show it might have exceeded 11,000 square feet. Flynn bought the property in 2018 for $5,000.

Debris from demolished buildings must generally be taken to a landfill under state law. If the structures contain asbestos, the material must be removed prior to demolition because it has the potential to be dispersed into the air.

Asbestos is a fibrous material that, when inhaled by people, is difficult to expel and can damage lungs. Typical fires do not melt it, said Levi Fisher, who specializes in asbestos compliance and abatement for the DNR. Materials that contain asbestos are generally kept wet until they can be buried.

DNR officers returned to the West Chester site about a week after the initial report and noted that much of the rest of the building had been demolished and debris was on fire, the administrative order said. One of the officers sampled the debris and found that it contained asbestos.

Flynn later admitted to the DNR that the site had not been inspected for asbestos before the demolition, the order said. He was issued another notice that documented five violations related to the improper handling of asbestos-containing debris.

Flynn did not respond to a request to comment for this article.

“Asbestos is known to cause cancer and is a hazardous air pollutant,” the order said. “The demolition activity would have released asbestos fibers into the air. In addition, Mr. Flynn open burned the demolition material, and burning asbestos-containing material would have caused significant asbestos release to those exposed to the smoke.”

The DNR noted it would have cost Flynn several thousand dollars to dispose of the asbestos-containing material before demolition. The department ordered him to hire a company to properly dispose of the remaining debris.

West Chester is a town of about 150 people located southwest of Iowa City.

The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company to pay more than $300K for explosion cleanup

A Marengo company has agreed to pay at least $333,580 for environmental cleanup related to a December explosion at its facility, according to court records. C6-Zero, a company that deconstructs shingles into their base components for reuse, will pay that amount to a Des Moines-area company for assessment and remediation work and will deposit a […] The post Company to pay more than $300K for explosion cleanup appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARENGO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mountain Lion Shot In Eastern Iowa

(Swisher)A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. More than two thousand mountain lion sightings have been reported in Iowa in the past 20 years. The cats are not protected by state law.
SWISHER, IA
Q98.5

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident

Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
IOWA CITY, IA
kttn.com

Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County

A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday. Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases

WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
WILTON, IA
KBUR

Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant

West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Analysis of proposed rail merger confirms noise concerns but says environmental effects are minor

There was a dose of news over the past week in the ongoing saga over the Canadian Pacific railroad’s plans to merge with Kanas City Southern. The $31 billion merger would create a single line connecting Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, but here in the Quad-Cities – as with other communities – it would significantly […] The post Analysis of proposed rail merger confirms noise concerns but says environmental effects are minor appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Driver hospitalized after crash caused by looking at their cellphone

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was hurt after a Saturday night crash in Linn County. It happened around 7:15pm at the intersection of Covington Road and Ross Road. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the driver was traveling south when he looked down at his phone and missed the curve near Ross Road. The car went into the ditch before ramping on Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
LINN COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy