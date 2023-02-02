ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

Massive Water Snake Takes On Giant Catfish In Colorado River

This snake has eyes bigger than its stomach…

Talk about something wild. These are the things we all hope to see out there, something so unexpected you can’t even dream it up to go looking for it.

Blotched water snakes are a species of non-venomous water snake that is commonly found in slow-moving streams, rivers, and lakes throughout the southeastern United States. These snakes are known for their ability to adapt to their environment and feed on a variety of prey, including catfish.

Blotched water snakes have adaptations that allow them to feed on catfish. Their long, slender bodies and flexible jaws allow them to easily get through the water and capture their prey. They also have specialized teeth that are well-suited for holding onto slippery fish. These snakes have keen eyesight and a sense of smell that helps them locate catfish and other prey in the water.

When hunting catfish, blotched water snakes will often ambush their prey from beneath rocks, logs, or other underwater structures. They will then use their powerful jaws and flexible bodies to grab and hold onto the catfish allowing them to swallow their prey whole.

This group of people were out on the Colorado River, near Colorado River, near Bastrop, Texas for a day of boating when they came across something pretty amazing.

A blotched water snake had ahold of a large catfish and was struggling through the water with it.

The men can’t believe what they are seeing due to the large size of the fish.

Remember that stupid movie Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus? This is the Texas version of that…

The snake has the death grip on it though and easily manhandles the fish in its own environment. The snake hangs onto the catfish until it is dead.

The people on the shore just watched in amazement.

That is nature at its finest.

Tennessee Woman Lands Rare Albino Catfish

I’ve seen plenty of albino creatures in my lifetime, but never have I seen a fish.

A fully albino catfish complete with pink whiskers and fins… pretty cool.

Field and Stream says Farrah Reidt was out fishing for her family fishing tournament trying to regain the lead when she hooked into this Albino catfish.

Reidt and her husband were set out to take the lead needing to catch a 50-pounder. Reidt hooked into a fish and wasn’t happy about how big the fish was because the contest is purely based on who catches the biggest fish.

“I was actually kind of disappointed. I could tell it wasn’t a 50-pounder.”

That attitude would change quickly. This is why I love the outdoors, you never know what you might get the chance to see, catch or kill. The possibilities are endless.

As the fish surface Reidt didn’t know what it was.

“As soon as the fish got to the surface, I said, ‘What the heck is that?’”

Her husband Matt, told her what it was as they were both in shock. Who wouldn’t be though? Expecting a normal fish to come up and something totally different shows up, the best surprise ever.

The couple reached out and told Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency about the 33-inch and 12.5 pound catfish. The got pictures of it and released the fish.

Mike Jolley a biologist with the agency was impressed with the catch putting it in perspective from a professional how rare this was.

“An albino catfish is not something you see every day for sure.

I have only witnessed a couple of albino catfish through anglers sharing their catch over the past 29 years as a reservoir fisheries biologist working on nine reservoirs in both the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems.

I have never witnessed an albino being collected in any of our field data collections.”

That is pretty insane to think how rare it is if this fish biologist was only seen a couple and never caught one himself.

Nice catch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sDEz_0kahUht100
Farrah Reidt

West Virginia Fisherman Catches State Record Blue Catfish

Ya love to see it…

Records on records being broken every year.

That’s one of the many reasons we keep on fishing every year. Despite the environment changing everywhere, there are a lot of areas where wildlife seems to continue to thrive. These continuous state records that are broken all over the country is great.

Not only do we get to see an amazing catch but also have hope that your local area could produce a record animal someday with lots of time and dedication put in.

Outdoor Life says Cody Carver from West Virginia caught a 61-pound state record Blue Catfish on April 8th of this year.

A video on Facebook shows Carver weighing in the fish when he lands back on the docks.

It weighs in at 61.2 pounds. Everyone is super pumped when they see it.

“You got it”

Yes, yes he did. The previous record had been 59.7 pounds caught in 2016.

The fish measured a little short on the length record but still had an impressive weight.

This is a great catch!

