The Cornfield Bomber. One Of Montana’s Craziest Stories Ever
One of the most unique Montana stories has to be the "Cornfield Bomber". The day an F-106 Delta Dart fighter jet decided to have a mind of its own. 53 years ago on February 2nd, 1970, Major (retired) Gary Foust would go down in not only the Montana history books but the fighter pilot books as well.
Unorthodox Ways To Possibly End Montana’s Housing Crisis
Housing prices have risen so high so fast since 2019 that it's had an effect on Montana culturally. Locals were never excited about the idea of new neighbors, but the frustration with housing is now at a level where a simple phrase such as "I'm new here" is enough to make a Montanan wince.
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
The Signs That Someone in Montana Is Really Wealthy
Last week I got my first piece of "hate mail" for a story I wrote. I thought for sure if I was going to get a complaint, it would have been for something much more controversial, but this complaint was about a game of bingo I created. 'Are You a Missoulian' Bingo, to be exact.
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price
The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
[WATCH] Harrison Ford Uses Profanity to Describe Montana Winters
For the better part of 2 years now, Montana has been experiencing a migration of people to the state. Simply bring up the topic of "California," "Out-of-Staters" or "Transplants" in a local bar, and you will get locals fired up. People always say that the "new" residents of Montana don't understand what REAL Montana is like. The "new" residents think that Montana is just like what they see on the show "Yellowstone." And there seems to be a sense of justice for the locals when a giant snowstorm or extreme temperatures give the "new" residents a taste of what REAL Montana is like.
Brutal Video Explains Why Tourists Shouldn’t Come to Montana
I've spent most of my life living in states that begin with the letter "M." I grew up in Montana, did my undergrad in Minnesota, and attended grad school in Maine. What do these states have in common besides being "M" states? Bitter cold winters. I remember getting stuck on...
What Every Month is Like in Montana: Laughs Year Round
Every month has a unique flavor in Montana, here's what I mean:. The year starts in the bitter cold, but at least the skiing's great. Good to get out and enjoy some snow-related activities if you can, because there's not much else to do— especially in the earlier half of January because it seems like there's 2 weeks of recovery after New Year's Eve.
Montana Grizzly Bear Delisting Subject to ‘the Goldilocks Zone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montanans of all ages and economic levels love Grizzly bears, that one thing is certain, says a new survey released by the University of Montana’s Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. That being said, the majority of those surveyed were able to hold two...
Reactions To The Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana: Shoot It Down?
Montana, and the rest of the country, is freaking out about this Chinese spy balloon that's been hovering overhead for the last few days. Rightfully so. No matter your political stance, everyone wants to know 'where is the Chinese spy balloon now' and 'did the US shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?'.
Montana 3rd Most Expensive State in the US to Buy a Dozen Roses
Rent and eggs aren't the only things that are sky-high in Big Sky Country. According to data compiled by Financebuzz.com, Montana is one of the most expensive places to buy a dozen roses too. In fact, we pay the 3rd highest amount, after Hawaii and Nevada. Roses are one of...
Montana Medicaid Use Reduces ER Visits and Hospitalizations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A report released on Tuesday by the Montana Healthcare Foundation shows that the increased enrollment in Montana Medicaid has resulted in a decrease in ER visits, hospitalizations and their associated costs. KGVO News spoke with Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation about the...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
Montana Congressmen Featured in Hilarious ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Video
Have you ever muted your television and tried to guess what the people are saying? If not, I recommend trying it with a friend. It can get pretty ridiculous really quickly. Even though you think you are good at lip reading, before you know it you are watching Judge Judy and wondering why she is talking about colonizing Mars with feral cats.
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
