Read full article on original website
Related
N.J.’s best meatballs: Our 2023 Readers’ Choice winner is ...
Last week, you voted on what restaurant serves New Jersey’s best meatballs — maybe the year’s most important poll this side of Election Day. And mamma mia, was it close. Two North Jersey Italian restaurants took it right down the wire, as readers voted on which of our 25 expert picks, chosen by meatball mavens Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider deserved the 2023 title of NJ.com Readers’ Choice winner for best plate of meatballs served in New Jersey. Name a higher honor, we’ll wait.
N.J. reports 851 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Positive tests drop 46% from a month ago.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 851 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,192 — down 14% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A...
State employees are working partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state employees to return to work in person full time nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora pointed to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro last week ordering...
Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters
With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
Atlantic City casinos to gun holders: Leave your firearms at home
People won’t be allowed to carry a gun inside an Atlantic City casino despite a federal judge’s recent order that dealt another blow to New Jersey’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions. The Casino Association of New Jersey announced its ban a little more than a month after...
More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination
Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board
Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
N.J. bear hunt could be allowed for 4 more years despite outcry from animal rights groups
An annual bear hunt in New Jersey for the next four years could be on the horizon depending on how a vote this year goes. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council and other state officials approved a bear hunting in the fall across designated state land on an emergency basis, citing an uptick in the black bear population and an increase in bear-to-human interactions.
What N.J. restaurant or bar serves the best wings? Vote for your favorite now!
As we march toward Super Bowl Sunday, countless New Jersey restaurants and bars are already preparing to fry, box and serve thousands upon thousands of chicken wings — the centerpiece of many of Super Bowl 2023 party.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $747M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (2/6/2023)
UPDATE: Powerball $754.6M jackpot won by single ticket in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $747 million, with a cash option of $403.1 million. If a player wins Monday’s estimated $747 million jackpot, it would be fifth-largest Powerball jackpot...
Sea Hear Now 2023 lineup announced: Foo Fighters, Killers to headline massive N.J. beach festival
Sea Hear Now, New Jersey’s sprawling homegrown rock and surf festival, announced Tuesday its 2023 lineup, set to commandeer the Jersey Shore late this summer. Rock titans Foo Fighters and The Killers will headline the two-day event, which returns to the Asbury Park beach and neighboring Bradley Park Sept. 16 and 17.
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America
The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Only 3 families have owned this 18th century N.J. home that’s now on the market for $1M
Christian Moevs knew nothing, and cared little, about the history of the 18th century Hillsborough house his family moved into when he was 7 years old. He and his 10-year-old sister Anna just knew it was pretty neat. “We remember when we woke up in that house for the first...
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Who are N.J.’s top HS hockey freshmen? Our picks, your votes
We’ve reached the end of our four-week series highlighting the top talent around New Jersey at each grade level. Thousands of votes have been cast already and now it’s time for the freshmen to step into the spotlight.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0