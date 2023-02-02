Read full article on original website
Croatan boys repeat as regional swim champ, girls take fourth; West boys finish third, girls 10th
CARY — Croatan’s second regional championship in boys swimming looked much like its first. A year after winning by 88 points, the Cougars took the 3A east title by 91. The Cougars scored 373 points on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. West Carteret finished second with 282.
Croatan’s Steffy wins 138-pound state title at Women’s Invitational
GREENSBORO — Three county grapplers traveled to the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend for the last-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational. Croatan senior Angelica Steffy won a state title at 138 pounds, her second straight championship from the event. Her win comes in the last year...
West honors boys assistant coach Lancaster for 25 years of service with basketball program
MOREHEAD CITY — Usually, assistant coaches don’t garner much attention. West Carteret made sure that wasn’t the case on Friday when boys basketball assistant Robert Lancaster was honored for his 25 years of service on the staff shortly before the varsity game against Croatan. Athletic Director Michael...
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10
Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
Joan Lewis, 86; incomplete
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Kenneth Zeringue, 82; no service
Kenneth “Zeke” Joseph Zeringue, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Zeke was born on January 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Louis and Earline Zeringue. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and continued his military career working at Cherry Point. Zeke retired from his dedicated service and enjoyed fishing, dancing with his wife, and playing a variety of games. You could find Zeke hanging out with his VFW buddies at the local Post 7315. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Zeke will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Vicki Davenport; no service
Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Valentine's Day Pub Crawl to spread love throughout Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - Valentine’s Day Weekend is coming up and what better way to celebrate with your special someone than by joining the second annual Valentine’s Weekend Pub Crawl in Atlantic Beach. The crawl takes will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. and features...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remember why you were elected!
As the Peletier commissioners consider nominees for a replacement commissioner, there are questions that should be considered during the nomination and voting process. - Does the nominee have any connections to current or former Carteret County Commissioners?. - Does the nominee own a business that could potentially benefit from their...
