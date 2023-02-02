ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests

If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
Montana Efforts to Remove Grizzly Bear Protections Moves Forward

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While sportsman’s groups are celebrating the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Association to once again study the delisting of Grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, environmental groups are troubled by the action.
Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Guess How Many Millions Montanans Bet In 2022

Sports betting in Montana has been legal since March of 2020. It wasn't the best time for betting to become legal in Montana due to the pandemic. There were not a lot of sporting events for people to wager on at the time. A lot has changed since then. Betting...
Here’s Why Montanans Have Little Taste for Lab-Grown Meat

Last week we published an article about lab-grown steaks, and posted it on social media. This may come as a surprise to you, but the comments from Montanans weren't even mildly positive, in fact there was zero support for it that I could find. Shocking, I know. Here's a video about lab grown meat if you want to know more:
Chilling Winter Movie Scenes That Could Actually Be Montana

Well, the Groundhog saw his shadow today, so according to Phil, we’ll be having six more weeks of winter. It’s already been a brutal winter in Montana. In December, we had snow and bitter cold that rivaled winters past. High snow totals and temperatures in the negatives has everyone feeling like winter should be over. Groundhog or not, it’s unlikely that things will warm up too much any time soon.
Montana Towns as Sweetheart Phrases: 2 funny 4ever

I have a fever and the only cure is writing articles about how Montana towns are similar to other things. I wrote about how Montana towns are similar to Spongebob characters and Simpsons characters, but now I'm taking this to the next level. You know those chalky, sweetheart candies with...
Montana Governors on Delivering Red Tape Relief

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras held a joint press conference on Thursday at the State Capitol to tout their progress with the Red Tape Relief Task Force. Gianforte turned the podium over to Juras who said she has had years...
[WATCH] Dateline NBC: Montana Deputy’s Tragic Death and Shootout

Montana sure has been in the public eye over the last couple of years. There have been tons of movies and television shows filmed in Big Sky Country. Everything from western movies to the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Now, it looks like we may take a step out of the fiction section of stories and move into the non-fiction category. Montana is no stranger to true crime stories. Some are unmatched by other stories from around the country.
