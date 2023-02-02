ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Spend a Night Making Pottery With Seth Rogen

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Seth Rogen is passionate about pottery … and pot. In an effort to give guests an inside look into the creative process behind his company Houseplant, a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates design-forward products, the actor and ceramicist is hosting three one-night overnight stays in partnership with Airbnb this month.

Located in Rogen’s creative space — a mid-century mansion in the Hollywood Hills that houses a ceramic studio with Rogen’s pottery and Houseplant ‘s home goods — the limited-time stays will take place on Feb. 15, 16 and 17 for two guests each for $42. (Booking requests for the “ high-ly creative retreat ” open for U.S. residents over 21 — first come, first served — beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.)

Houseplant living room

Though cannabis-based products will not be provided or available on site, guests are invited to throw and glaze their own creations in the studio (and receive feedback from Rogen, their host and teacher for part of the evening), relax in the hot tub and get the first exclusive listen to Vinyl Box Set Vol. 2 , a new record set with specially curated track lists by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, inspired by different cannabis strains.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of LA,” Rogen said in a statement. “Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gnd7v_0kahTDdY00
Houseplant bedroom

Travel to Los Angeles won’t be included, but according to Time Out , guests will leave with a goodie bag of Houseplant wares, including a Rogen-designed ashtray set and a trio of records.

Airbnb has announced that they will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity , a national nonprofit on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, in honor of the collaboration.

