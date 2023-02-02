Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Bowling: Burlington boys run away with crown, Ewing girls win too at BCSL Tournament
Burlington Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Boys Bowling Top 10, and Ewing, No. 6 in the NJ.com Girls Bowing Top 10, both won championships at the BCSL Tournament this past Thursday at Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade.
Boys basketball: No. 15 St. Augustine, Cinnaminson win - Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Drew Harvey had 13 points while Noah Harvey had 12 as Cinnaminson overwhelmed Pitman 73-43 at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Joel Blamon tallied 11 points and Amare Gantt had eight points and four rebounds for Cinnaminson (18-1). Andrew Plaza finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Colin Parrish chipped in with six points and three rebounds.
Haddonfield turns up the heat, upends No. 20 Moorestown in Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Defense has been its calling card all season. Allowing just 36 points per game, it’s the defensive intensity that has fueled the offense and allowed Haddonfield to enjoy significant success this winter.
Bowling: Manera throws 300 as Clayton takes home Tri-County Conf. Tournament title
Clayton and Lindenwold boys and Deptford and Kingsway girls each won bowling titles at the Tri-County Conference Tournament recently at 30 Strikes Lanes in Stratford. Every team bowled three games. In Division 1, Kingsway (832-763-793) narrowly edged-out Gloucester Tech (794-732-710) in the final tally, 2,388-2,236. Gloucester came in third place...
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Boys basketball: Haddonfield tops Gloucester - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Nate Rohlfing finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots while Patrick Ryan had 15 points and four rebounds as sixth-seeded Haddonfield ousted 11th-seeded Gloucester 66-43 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Haddonfield. Haddonfield will face either third-seeded Camden Eastside or 14th-seeded Paulsboro in...
Girls basketball: Camden Catholic moves to SJIBT semis, Moorestown wins in showcase
Camden Catholic 74, Woodbury 52. Aaryn Battle netted 30 points to lead third-seeded Camden Catholic in a 74-52 win over sixth-seeded Woddbury in the Elite Eight of the SJIBT, in Voorhees. Camden Catholic (15-9) will face seventh-seeded Williamstown in the semifinals on Friday at Eastern. Kassidy Thompson added on 20...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
Reilley, Kmak close out Raritan win over Middletown South with pins - Wrestling recap
Zach Reilley, at 138 pounds, and 144-pounder Braden Kmak closed out the match with pins as Raritan beat Middletown South 46-30 at home in Hazlet. Robert Mulligan (175) and Kieran Falzon (215) scored early pins to keep Raritan within range. David Hussey (165) had a 24-second pin for South. Landon...
Boys ice hockey: No. 8 Gloucester Catholic surges early to beat No. 3 Don Bosco
Casey Johnson, Ryder Wicken and Billy Sheridan scored a pair of goals to lead Gloucester Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-3 win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Gloucester Catholic (6-6-2) led 4-1 by the end of the opening...
No. 4 Rutgers Prep rolls to ninth-straight win with victory over Rumson-Fair Haven
Rutgers Prep continues to roll. The Argonauts, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, won its ninth-straight game on Sunday afternoon with a 74-46 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven in the Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge at Holmdel High School.
Boys basketball: Paul VI stops Cherry Hill East - Camden Co Tournament 2nd rd.
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel poured in 26 points while Josh Eli tallied 24 as ninth-seeded Paul VI stopped eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Cherry Hill. Paul VI will next face either top-seeded Camden or 17th-seeded Winslow in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Torren Greene...
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Onorato puts Paulsboro on winning path against Collingswood - Wrestling recap
Roman Onorato stayed out 41 seconds at 157 pounds as Paulsboro beat Collingswood at home 43-20. Doug King (165), Jordon Eli (145) and Logan Sichelstiel (126) gave Pualsboro pins as it extended its decade-plus Colonial Conference win streak. Max Roseboro scored a first-period pin at 215 to provide a Collingswood...
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0