ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people are likely to have an Optimum store on their wish-list. Nevertheless, Optimum is the newest tenant at the 450,000-square-foot outdoor mall on Route 10. The Internet, cable television and phone company is opening a new retail store at Ledgewood Commons in the building that also houses the America’s Best Contacts and Eyewear store. “The store is currently under construction...

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO