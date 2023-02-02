ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
PennLive.com

3 hurt when SUV crashes through N.J. restaurant, terrifying diners

Three people were hurt Sunday when an SUV crashed through the front windows of a restaurant in Bergen County, coming to a stop near terrified diners. ABC-7 reported the driver mixed up the gas and brake pedals, and was injured in the crash along with two other people about 5:30 p.m. inside Green Dragon Sushi Bar Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

West Orange event venue The Manor to close in July

West Orange event venue The Manor says it will be closing in July. The Manor will cease all public and private events after July 5, the owners said in a statement posted on The Manor's website. "We have already performed the painful work of informing those most directly affected by...
TAPinto.net

Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people are likely to have an Optimum store on their wish-list. Nevertheless, Optimum is the newest tenant at the 450,000-square-foot outdoor mall on Route 10. The Internet, cable television and phone company is opening a new retail store at Ledgewood Commons in the building that also houses the America’s Best Contacts and Eyewear store. “The store is currently under construction...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

‘Clyde’s’ exudes resilience, comedy and power on New Brunswick stage | Review

Playwright Lynn Nottage is a poet of the downtrodden. Whether her focus is prostitutes in a war zone, blue-collar workers vulnerable to corporate greed, a modest seamstress with dreams of love and independence, or even an elephant exploited by poachers, Nottage’s work — winner of two Pulitzer Prizes — is fascinated by the resilience of stubborn and often righteous dignity in the face of oppressive forces.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

House Fire in East Hanover Sunday Evening

EAST HANOVER, NJ - There is a working fire at a home in East Hanover.  According to breaking news alerts the fire is located 155 Troy Road. The fire department is on the scene with a working fire.  Mutual aid has been sent to the scene.  More details will be provided when they are made available.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
