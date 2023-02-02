Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Submissions still open for the return of the Jersey City Comedy Festival
There’s still time to get your submissions in for the return of the Art House Productions Jersey City Comedy Festival this June. As it stands now, submissions for the festival are open until March 1. The festival has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the...
Flemington DIY to celebrate Black history with community event, art show
Flemington DIY will celebrate Black History Month with a free community event Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature various performances that celebrate Black history, Black resistance, and more. Kindly RSVP to hunterdonantiracism@gmail.com to attend or perform. In March, the arts organization will host Black...
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
Bergen County Italian Restaurant Reopens After Year Of Renovations
A Bergen County Italian restaurant is reopening after undergoing renovations.In Napoli opened nearly 40 years ago but has only been updated once or twice before, owners tell Daily Voice. Hi All, long time no see!!! It’s been almost 11 months since our construction was started. We have been…
3 hurt when SUV crashes through N.J. restaurant, terrifying diners
Three people were hurt Sunday when an SUV crashed through the front windows of a restaurant in Bergen County, coming to a stop near terrified diners. ABC-7 reported the driver mixed up the gas and brake pedals, and was injured in the crash along with two other people about 5:30 p.m. inside Green Dragon Sushi Bar Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Iconic wedding venue The Manor is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
Owners of the West Orange business say the decision was prompted by a series of issues including inflation, the pandemic and a decrease in weddings.
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
West Orange event venue The Manor to close in July
West Orange event venue The Manor says it will be closing in July. The Manor will cease all public and private events after July 5, the owners said in a statement posted on The Manor's website. "We have already performed the painful work of informing those most directly affected by...
The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021. It smells like...
Bergen County Mansion Under Construction With Tennis Courts, Pool Listed At $6.499M
Tennis anyone? How about a dip in the pool?These are just two of the amenities offered by a new mansion for sale in Franklin Lakes for a cool $6.499 million.Construction of the stunning estate is set to be completed early next year, according to Taylor C. Lucyk, the listing agent on the proper…
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people are likely to have an Optimum store on their wish-list. Nevertheless, Optimum is the newest tenant at the 450,000-square-foot outdoor mall on Route 10. The Internet, cable television and phone company is opening a new retail store at Ledgewood Commons in the building that also houses the America’s Best Contacts and Eyewear store. “The store is currently under construction...
Dog found starving on the streets of Philadelphia getting help from N.J. vet, Pa. shelter
Pandora, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was abandoned on the streets of Philadelphia. The starving dog was found by a man who tried to feed her. When she wouldn’t take the food, he brought her to a shelter. Too weak to move or stand, Pandora was taken in last...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
‘Clyde’s’ exudes resilience, comedy and power on New Brunswick stage | Review
Playwright Lynn Nottage is a poet of the downtrodden. Whether her focus is prostitutes in a war zone, blue-collar workers vulnerable to corporate greed, a modest seamstress with dreams of love and independence, or even an elephant exploited by poachers, Nottage’s work — winner of two Pulitzer Prizes — is fascinated by the resilience of stubborn and often righteous dignity in the face of oppressive forces.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
House Fire in East Hanover Sunday Evening
EAST HANOVER, NJ - There is a working fire at a home in East Hanover. According to breaking news alerts the fire is located 155 Troy Road. The fire department is on the scene with a working fire. Mutual aid has been sent to the scene. More details will be provided when they are made available.
Huge George Washington mural left in a basement for 50 years is undergoing restoration
While conducting research for her latest book, historian Pat Millen learned about a historic mural titled Washington Crossing the Delaware, which remained stored in a basement for 50 years until being located in 2021. Millen, a founding trustee of the Washington Crossing Park Association, a group that supports the Washington...
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
