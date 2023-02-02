ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’

P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball: 2nd best team in Big Ten? Scarlet Knights can soon prove Tom Izzo right

NEW YORK — Steve Pikiell huddled alongside his two veteran leaders for a quiet moment in the midst of the exuberant celebrations surrounding them. The scarlet-clad crowd packing out Madison Square Garden was soaking in the big Rutgers win led by this trio, a 61-55 triumph over Michigan State in which Caleb McConnell carried another elite defensive performance, Paul Mulcahy took over late with 17 second-half points and Pikiell orchestrated after losing one of his best players to injury early on.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jaden Akins beats halftime buzzer vs. Rutgers following steal and pass from Tyson Walker

Jaden Akins just barely beat the buzzer at halftime of Saturday’s game against Rutgers. With the Scarlet Knights looking to hold for a final shot against Michigan State, Akins was able to poke the ball free on the defense end of the floor. As Tyson Walker recovered the loose ball, Akins was already streaking down the court with time winding down.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theonlycolors.com

Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball

Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI
NJ.com

Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends

When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy