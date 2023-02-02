Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Rutgers gets revenge over Michigan State at MSG behind another elite defensive performance
NEW YORK — Scarlet shirts and block Rs filled in the rows at Madison Square Garden, where chants of “R-U” rang around the walls in the moments before the main event tipped off. Rutgers was designated as the home team at the Mecca for its rematch against...
AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers returns to rankings after big week
Rutgers has re-entered the national rankings after a big week. The Scarlet Knights slotted in at No. 24 in the latest Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released Monday, marking the second week this season that Rutgers is ranked. It previously entered the poll at No. 23 last month. BUY...
Tom Izzo calls Rutgers 'the second-best team in' Big Ten basketball after Michigan State's Super Saturday loss
Michigan State basketball and coach Tom Izzo suffered a 61-55 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York during the Big Ten's annual Super Saturday showcase. With that result, the Spartans dropped their second straight Big Ten game and third out of the last four. Their record in-conference fell to 6-6.
Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell updates Mawot Mag’s injury status after Michigan State win
NEW YORK — Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said the team “does not really know anything” in regards to the knee injury Mawot Mag suffered in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. “Really feel for...
P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’
P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
Rutgers basketball: 2nd best team in Big Ten? Scarlet Knights can soon prove Tom Izzo right
NEW YORK — Steve Pikiell huddled alongside his two veteran leaders for a quiet moment in the midst of the exuberant celebrations surrounding them. The scarlet-clad crowd packing out Madison Square Garden was soaking in the big Rutgers win led by this trio, a 61-55 triumph over Michigan State in which Caleb McConnell carried another elite defensive performance, Paul Mulcahy took over late with 17 second-half points and Pikiell orchestrated after losing one of his best players to injury early on.
On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation
NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
saturdaytradition.com
Jaden Akins beats halftime buzzer vs. Rutgers following steal and pass from Tyson Walker
Jaden Akins just barely beat the buzzer at halftime of Saturday’s game against Rutgers. With the Scarlet Knights looking to hold for a final shot against Michigan State, Akins was able to poke the ball free on the defense end of the floor. As Tyson Walker recovered the loose ball, Akins was already streaking down the court with time winding down.
theonlycolors.com
Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball
Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
Rutgers analytics: Here are Rutgers’, Greg Schiano’s latest football recruiting trends
When not hosting top local targets for two junior day events in January, Rutgers’ football staff spent most of the last month in high schools issuing offers while the latest contact period, which spanned from Jan. 13 to Jan. 28, remained opened. Coaches of players from Florida, and other states in the “State of Rutgers,” earned visits from Greg Schiano and staff despite living up to 1,100 miles from Piscataway. Let’s examine who received offers, how far the staff flew to deliver them, and why.
Hitting the transfer portal key to keeping Seton Hall competitive, Shaheen Holloway’s former coach says
After beating St. John’s Wednesday night at Carnsecca Arena, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway didn’t rest. He and assistant Corey Lowery spent Thursday and Friday recruiting at the Metro Classic at Kean University, and Seton Hall also hosted Top-150 junior guard Tyler Bailey of La Lumiere (IN) on a recruiting visit.
Will Sling TV carry Super Bowl LVII? FREE live stream, time, streaming info, TV, channel for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can watch the game (for free) if they choose a few different streaming...
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Boys ice hockey: No. 8 Gloucester Catholic surges early to beat No. 3 Don Bosco
Casey Johnson, Ryder Wicken and Billy Sheridan scored a pair of goals to lead Gloucester Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-3 win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Gloucester Catholic (6-6-2) led 4-1 by the end of the opening...
Boys basketball: No. 7 Bergen Catholic bests Red Bank Catholic (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 edged Red Bank Catholic for a 52-43 win, in Oradell. Bergen Catholic held a 27-23 lead at the half. The Crusaders lengthened its win streak to six to improve its record to 16-6. The Caseys had its four-game win streak snapped...
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
What did Eagles’ Nick Sirianni think about Empire State Building going green?
It isn’t easy being green. The Empire State Building learned that the hard way. Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the top of iconic New York skyscraper was awash in green and white. And that didn’t sit well with folks in New York.
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0