Croatan boys repeat as regional swim champ, girls take fourth; West boys finish third, girls 10th
CARY — Croatan’s second regional championship in boys swimming looked much like its first. A year after winning by 88 points, the Cougars took the 3A east title by 91. The Cougars scored 373 points on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. West Carteret finished second with 282.
First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
Sharon Nelson, 75; incomplete
Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend. Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into...
Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop
LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
CCC trustees to meet
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in the McGee Building Boardroom. Agenda items include a foundation check presentation to establish the JoAnn Offutt Memorial Scholarship for Radiography, trustee emeritus recognition, revisions to BOT policies, discussion of the Dr. Joseph Barwick Award and presentations by the president and leadership council reports.
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run
Duplin County, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released new information on a hit and run collision in Duplin County. State Highway Patrol responded to 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Road on February 3 to a fatal pedestrian collision. They say 96-year-old Mary Ella Bunn was hit by an...
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton. She was last seen by her family on Thursday, Feb. 2 from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and she was last known to be in the Hampstead area.
