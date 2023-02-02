Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO