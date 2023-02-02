ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

WNCT

First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Maria Goins, 37; incomplete

Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3

Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6

Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11

Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete

Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

No injuries reported in apartment fire

— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sharon Nelson, 75; incomplete

Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend. Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into...
WILSON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8

Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC trustees to meet

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in the McGee Building Boardroom. Agenda items include a foundation check presentation to establish the JoAnn Offutt Memorial Scholarship for Radiography, trustee emeritus recognition, revisions to BOT policies, discussion of the Dr. Joseph Barwick Award and presentations by the president and leadership council reports.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jasmine Marie, 22; private service

Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ashley Bell, 54; private service

Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Amy Thullen, 71; service later

Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

