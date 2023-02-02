Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Newark Academy over Bloomfield - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos starred for Newark Academy with 22 points in its 46-31 win over Bloomfield in Livingston. Dagny Slomack added nine points and four assists for Newark Academy, which led 17-3 after the first quarter. Bloomfield responded with a 12-2 second quarter before Newark Academy got back on track with a 11-5 third quarter.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Mount St. Dominic holds off Verona - Girls basketball recap
Sara Tortoriello had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Mount St. Dominic as it defeated Verona 42-37 in Verona. Mount St. Dominic (8-11) held a 23-17 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 20-19 by Verona in the second half. Lorelei Middleton also had 12 points, four...
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Hughes finished with two goals to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) past Passaic Tech 5-3 at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Tied at three at the end of the second period, St. Joseph (5-11-3) scored twice in the third to come away with the win. St. Joseph also took a 2-1 lead in the first.
Jahan Owusu’s career night gives Princeton key power points win over Florence
With just five days left to enhance their resumes ahead of the 2023 NJSIAA boys basketball sectional tournaments, Florence hosted Princeton for senior day Tuesday afternoon, knowing they already had one trophy this year in the bag. The Flashes rolled through Burlington County Scholastic League Freedom Division play at 10-0,...
No. 20 Morris Knolls tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake McCloud posted a hat-trick with an assist as well to lead Morris Knolls, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Morristown-Beard 8-1 at the Twin Oaks Ice Rink in Morristown. Morris Knolls (10-4-4) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at the end of the first...
Boys ice hockey: Mountain Lakes tops Roxbury for 1st win of the season
Logan Przestrzelski produced a hat trick to help Mountain Lakes to its first victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Roxbury at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Benji Forman had a goal and three assists and Dom Signorile finished with 16 saves for Mountain Lakes (1-14), which had 24 shots on goal.
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Hasbrouck Heights punches ticket to North 2, Group 1 final on final bout
Heading into the team state tournament, the message of the week inside the Hasbrouck Heights wrestling room was to be like a goldfish. That is, to have a short term memory. That came in handy for the Aviators in the quarter and semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 team wrestling tournament.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Morris County Girls Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal recaps: Chalk holds in Morris
Four games, four top seeds winning. That’s how it went at Morris Knolls High School on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament. Morris Catholic - the tournament’s prohibitive favorites - rolled to a big win, while top challenger Montville cruised over Jefferson. Here is...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
Wrestling: Young but seasoned Caldwell rolls into North 2 Group 2 finals
How well was Caldwell going to handle the bigger moments?. The Chiefs boast the likes of junior Lorenzo Caamano and senior Ian Flanagan, but they also feature a heap of underclassmen who are inexperienced when it comes to facing the pressures of postseason wrestling. But now that the postseason has...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Girls Bowling Top 10, Feb. 7: County Tourney performances shake up rankings
Welcome to the latest girls bowling NJ.com Top 10 of the season and first in February. Warren Hills enters the rankings this week following a victory at the Skyland Conference Tournament. The Blue Streaks are 10-0 on the season with a win over Phillipsburg. In dual matches, they are 11th in the state with 2,259.8 pins per match.
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
