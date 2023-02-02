ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets selling fast for Evansville Food Truck Festival

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over 25 food trucks will be lined up inside Bosse Field this May for the Evansville Food Truck Festival.

The annual event will include live music, tailgate games, kid’s zone and food trucks, of course.

“Indulge in the area’s top food trucks and experience a range of culinary tastes from American comfort to seafood, barbecue, desserts and more,” organizers say about the event.

Festival goers will also be able to vote for their favorite food truck and help determine who will be crowned the “People’s Choice Champion”.

Organizers posted to social media Thursday morning warning tickets have been selling “extremely fast”.

The Evansville Food Truck Festival is rolling in Sunday, May 28 at Bosse Field. You can buy your tickets here .

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

