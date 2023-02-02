ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Plumbers, firefighters busy as pipes burst across New Hampshire following extreme cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People across New Hampshire were dealing with broken pipes Monday after warmer weather followed extreme cold over the weekend. Fire departments and plumbers said their phones were ringing nonstop as pipes burst and caused flooding. At the central fire station in Manchester, the chief said his crews have responded to hundreds of calls for burst pipes since the weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Rochester, New Hampshire

Rochester, New Hampshire: A Thriving City with Plenty of Attractions. Rochester is a vibrant city located in Strafford County, New Hampshire. Known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and charming downtown area, Rochester is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. With a strong economy, excellent schools, and a wide range of recreational opportunities, Rochester has become a sought-after place to live, work, and visit. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural events, or a relaxing getaway, Rochester has something for everyone.
ROCHESTER, NH

