Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
WMUR.com
Plumbers, firefighters busy as pipes burst across New Hampshire following extreme cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People across New Hampshire were dealing with broken pipes Monday after warmer weather followed extreme cold over the weekend. Fire departments and plumbers said their phones were ringing nonstop as pipes burst and caused flooding. At the central fire station in Manchester, the chief said his crews have responded to hundreds of calls for burst pipes since the weekend.
WMUR.com
Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
WMUR.com
Rochester home built by Habitat for Humanity for 2 families destroyed in fire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A home built by Habitat for Humanity for two families in Rochester was destroyed by a fire. The fire broke out on Sunday at a duplex on Four Rod Road. According to Habitat for Humanity, the two families living there lost everything they owned. No one...
WMUR.com
Hearing held in Brookline shooting as investigation into Lyndeborough homicide continues
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a shooting in Brookline in November appeared in court Tuesday while an investigation into a homicide in Lyndeborough that day continues. Robert Gagnon is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 23 shooting on a road...
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
WMUR.com
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
WMUR.com
Developers build tiny-home neighborhood in Dover to help address housing shortage
DOVER, N.H. — A new neighborhood of tiny homes is being built in Dover to help deal with New Hampshire's housing shortage. The idea for the community started two years ago when John and Maggie Randolph noticed the need for more affordable housing. "Really creating this idea of community...
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
Update: 5-year-old boy dies after falling from third-story window in New Hampshire
A young child has passed away after falling from a window of multi-story building in Manchester on January 31, according to police.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
whdh.com
Milford N.H. transgender bathroom policy to remain unchanged after heated school board meeting
MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current policy in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice. The Milford School District’s Superintendent told 7NEWS earlier...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rochester, New Hampshire
Rochester, New Hampshire: A Thriving City with Plenty of Attractions. Rochester is a vibrant city located in Strafford County, New Hampshire. Known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and charming downtown area, Rochester is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. With a strong economy, excellent schools, and a wide range of recreational opportunities, Rochester has become a sought-after place to live, work, and visit. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural events, or a relaxing getaway, Rochester has something for everyone.
WATCH: Stroll Through Eerily Silent New Hampshire Mall in This 2019 Video
It's fun to reminisce about the glory days of malls, but unfortunately, the industry appears to be a dying one. As more and more malls close their doors and enter the pages of history, some are still hanging in there. These places are often eerily empty due to only a few businesses remaining open.
