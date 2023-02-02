ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
click orlando

Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, after a woman was found dead and a man shot himself outside a residence, deputies say. According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to a residence near Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud around 9 a.m., after a family member called 911 saying her son was upset and police needed to get to the house right away.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WSB Radio

Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police

Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday. Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive. High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Weather whiplash in store for Central Florida with new front

ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the next few days, the southeast quadrant of the country will continue to warm ahead of our next winter cold front. By Thursday afternoon, highs in Central Florida will return to the mid-80s. A few areas could even be in record-breaking territory. Friday forecast highs...
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – February 6th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Today a special session of the Florida Legislature convenes to consider seven issues, led by the overhauling of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Other issues on the agenda include the reauthorizing of the Sunshine Water Control District, revising the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, a revision of Florida’s law pertaining to compensation for collegiate athletes, the voluntary relocation of illegal immigrants outside of Florida and legislation clarifying the role of a statewide prosecutor in pursing election crimes uncovered by Florida’s Office of Elections Crimes.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?

When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy