click orlando
‘You’re not invisible, we’ll find you:’ FHP warns Florida street racers of consequences
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents across Central Florida are complaining about reckless drivers in their communities. Kat Thomas lives in the Venetian Isle Community near Windermere. She said reckless driving is almost routine in her neighborhood. “It’s gotten increasingly worse,” Thomas said. There a couple round-a-bouts near...
Left lane now reserved for faster traffic: Slow drivers face penalties in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slow drivers in Florida may soon face penalties for driving slowly in the left lane on multi-lane highways. This change is part of a new bill called SB 464, introduced by the Florida Senate.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
click orlando
Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, after a woman was found dead and a man shot himself outside a residence, deputies say. According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to a residence near Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud around 9 a.m., after a family member called 911 saying her son was upset and police needed to get to the house right away.
click orlando
Need a ride across the state? This company could be alternative to Uber and Lyft
Driving services such as Uber and Lyft are popular for short distances, but what if you need something more?. What if you need a lift to another city on the opposite side of a state, or at least one that’s a further drive?. Some might know it, but there...
9&10 News
Two People from Ohio Killed, Four Others Injured, in Mackinac County Car Crash
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that left two people dead and four others injured. It happened early this afternoon on US-2 around 13 miles west of Saint Ignace in Moran township. A car lost control—crashing into another car. Two people from Ohio...
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
One victim in St. Clairsville house explosion, coroner on scene
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire crews say there was one victim in a St. Clairsville house explosion on Woodrow Avenue Saturday evening. Captain Chad Zambori with the Cumberland Trail Fire District says the call came in around 5 pm for what was described as a structure fire with possible entrapment. The coroner was on […]
Alabama man accused of shooting woman riding horse
An Alabama man is accused of shooting at several people and wounding a woman as the group rode horses on the Florida side of the state border, authorities said.
Ohio governor warns of explosion risk, orders evacuations near train derailment site
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday warned a rail car could explode after a 150-car train derailed in the state, and ordered the immediate evacuation of residents living within a mile of the crash site. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a...
Man dies after being ejected from car, run over on NJ interstate
A 29-year-old man was ejected from his car and killed Sunday morning after the car was struck by an SUV on a New Jersey interstate, police said.
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed...
Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police
Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday. Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive. High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
click orlando
Weather whiplash in store for Central Florida with new front
ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the next few days, the southeast quadrant of the country will continue to warm ahead of our next winter cold front. By Thursday afternoon, highs in Central Florida will return to the mid-80s. A few areas could even be in record-breaking territory. Friday forecast highs...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – February 6th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Today a special session of the Florida Legislature convenes to consider seven issues, led by the overhauling of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Other issues on the agenda include the reauthorizing of the Sunshine Water Control District, revising the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, a revision of Florida’s law pertaining to compensation for collegiate athletes, the voluntary relocation of illegal immigrants outside of Florida and legislation clarifying the role of a statewide prosecutor in pursing election crimes uncovered by Florida’s Office of Elections Crimes.
click orlando
Central Florida’s Turkish community devastated after deadly earthquake in homeland
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Turkish community of Central Florida is mourning after a 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and northern Syria and a second 7.5 earthquake hit the eastern region, leaving thousands dead and injured. Unal Kayakiren, a native of Turkey, said he didn’t hear from family members living in...
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
click orlando
The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?
When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
