Considering she’s a Scorpio baby, it just makes sense that Kendall Jenner would want to stay enmeshed in deep autumnal tones and luxe fabrics forever. While her bestie Hailey Bieber is already inviting warmer spring weather with her new candy-pink manicure, Jenner is staying true to the current season with a decidedly moodier nail color. For the tail-end of winter, Kendall Jenner’s dark red nails are timeless, chic, and more than a little vampy — especially when paired with the velvet slip dress she wore to an exclusive Grammys after-party dinner. Stepping out in a curve-hugging Bottega Veneta gown, complete with matching opaque tights, Jenner took her commitment to the color very seriously with a rusty red-brown manicure — she’s quite literally wearing the shade from head to toe.

20 HOURS AGO