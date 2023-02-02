Read full article on original website
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thezoereport.com
Winter Can Last Forever If It Means More Of Kendall Jenner’s Moody Manicures
Considering she’s a Scorpio baby, it just makes sense that Kendall Jenner would want to stay enmeshed in deep autumnal tones and luxe fabrics forever. While her bestie Hailey Bieber is already inviting warmer spring weather with her new candy-pink manicure, Jenner is staying true to the current season with a decidedly moodier nail color. For the tail-end of winter, Kendall Jenner’s dark red nails are timeless, chic, and more than a little vampy — especially when paired with the velvet slip dress she wore to an exclusive Grammys after-party dinner. Stepping out in a curve-hugging Bottega Veneta gown, complete with matching opaque tights, Jenner took her commitment to the color very seriously with a rusty red-brown manicure — she’s quite literally wearing the shade from head to toe.
thezoereport.com
Kacey Musgraves' 2023 Grammys Updo Is A Literal Work Of Art
Kacey Musgraves is a country singer first, but her most recent albums, Golden Hour and Star-Crossed span genres, and her style is just as fluid. Musgraves often channels the ‘60s and ‘70s with her outfits and beauty moments, especially her long, sleek espresso brown hair and shimmery disco eye makeup. But there’s always a modern element that transforms her look into an entirely fresh take. Such is the case with the Y2K-esque updo Musgraves wore to the 65th Grammy Awards.
thezoereport.com
Every Celebrity Should Take Notes On Lizzo's Monochromatic Grammys Makeup
Lizzo’s commitment to color ensures a perfect Grammys red carpet moment every time, but her orange-on-orange (on orange) look at the 65th annual ceremony deserves special recognition. Take a look at all the details that went into Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys beauty look here.
