Benicia, CA

VIDEO: Crews extinguish fire at Benicia duplex; 2 hospitalized

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

BENICIA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a one-alarm fire early Thursday morning, the Benicia Fire Department (BFD) said on Facebook . Video (above) shows crews responding to the incident at a duplex on the 1600 block of Bayview Circle.

After firefighters searched the residence, they found a man in his mid-70s inside a bathroom behind a closed door. Crews got him out of the home and gave him CPR. As of Thursday afternoon, he is in stable condition.

The second person hospitalized had a minor medical complaint. That person was from a neighboring unit to the main unit.

The blaze was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival, officials said. Heavy smoke and fire were coming from two sides of the two-unit, single-story duplex.

The main unit sustained major fire damage, according to BFD. The adjoining unit sustained minor damage.

The fire is still being investigated, but BFD believes the fire was “accidental” in nature.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

