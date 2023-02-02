Read full article on original website
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
Group behind The Arena to acquire Riverside ballfields from Siouxland Youth Association
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The group behind "The Arena" will now control an athletic complex in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. Monday, Feb. 6, Sioux City's City Council voted unanimously to grant the Hesse Foundation a lease for the ballfields in Riverside Park, formerly controlled by the Siouxland Youth Association.
Sioux City’s solid waste collection contract ending soon
Sioux City's contract for solid waste collection and recycling is set to expire June 30th.
Siouxlanders gathered to hear about new West Coast Initiative project
A local nonprofit is working on a new project to help Siouxland entrepreneurs.
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
Stray of the Day: Meet Dollar
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Dollar, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, cream-and-white tabby kitten. He was found on the 2200 block of Geneva Street. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback guy who just wants someone to chill with. He costs a little more than a dollar, but the […]
Man facing federal charge for string of burglaries in Siouxland
A man is facing federal prison time for his alleged role in a string of burglaries including Sioux City’s Check into Cash.
MercyOne Siouxland to open Dakota Dunes urgent care in February
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — People who live in Dakota Dunes will soon have a new option for the treatment of urgent healthcare issues. MercyOne Siouxland plans to open a full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes in February. The clinic will be located next to MercyOne's existing Breast Care...
KLEM News for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning grappeled with budgeting for non-elected, full-time county employees. These include Clekrs, Cooks, legal assitants, park rangers, maintenance workers and. jailers. The difficult part was creating a pay structure where those at the top of that pay scale see raises far above those...
Sioux City’s Midwest Darts Tournament largest yet
Day three of the largest Midwest Darts Tournament has come to a close.
Energy assistance program open for applications to assist low-income Siouxland families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Low-income families in Siouxland are being urged to apply for an energy assistance program. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is asking people to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is also known as LIHEAP. You can apply online or by appointment...
KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023
Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
MMCRU gives update on new elementary school, daycare, and high school remodel
MMCRU says they are about halfway done with all of their construction projects in Marcus. Construction started back in the spring of 2022, with plans to remodel and expand the High School and Marcus Elementary School with the addition of a daycare. Their goal is to finish construction in phases.
The dangers of ice dams on Siouxlander’s homes
As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.
Siouxlanders have limited time to apply for LIHEAP
One way Siouxlanders can reduce their heating bills is through LIHEAP.
Mitchell Betsworth prepares to compete in 2023 Special Olympics World Games
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City native and East High alum Mitchell Betsworth was named a member of the United States Special Olympics team set to compete in the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany later this summer. Betsworth has been actively involved in Special Olympics for well over...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
