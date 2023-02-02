ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire

Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Dollar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Dollar, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, cream-and-white tabby kitten. He was found on the 2200 block of Geneva Street. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback guy who just wants someone to chill with. He costs a little more than a dollar, but the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne Siouxland to open Dakota Dunes urgent care in February

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — People who live in Dakota Dunes will soon have a new option for the treatment of urgent healthcare issues. MercyOne Siouxland plans to open a full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes in February. The clinic will be located next to MercyOne's existing Breast Care...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning grappeled with budgeting for non-elected, full-time county employees. These include Clekrs, Cooks, legal assitants, park rangers, maintenance workers and. jailers. The difficult part was creating a pay structure where those at the top of that pay scale see raises far above those...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023

Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'

HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
HAWARDEN, IA

