Pitt Signee Carlton Carrington Partners with Mental Health Organization ‘Breaking Chains’

Coming off a win over George Washington, Duquesne now sits at 15-8 on the year with an even .500 conference record of 5-5. The Dukes have eight conference matchups remaining on the year before the A10 Tournament in Brooklyn, New York. Five of those eight, including each of the next three, will come right at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO