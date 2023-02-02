Pitt Signee Carlton Carrington Partners with Mental Health Organization ‘Breaking Chains’

Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Only Person Stopping Lamar Seymore From Seeing the Field in 2023 is Himself
The last true freshman wide receiver to make a major impact at Pitt was Jordan Addison. That’s undoubtedly a tough act to match. And yet who does Pitt early enrollee wide receiver Lamar Seymore look to for inspiration? Larry Fitzgerald. What do Addison and Fitzgerald have in common? Both won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 7
Update (1:57 PM)- **The latest offer from Pitt goes to 2024 defensive lineman David McMorris from Gonzaga High School in Washington DC. McMorris received the news from Andre Powell and holds other offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Toledo, Marshall, Liberty, Kent State and a number of Ivy League schools. McMorris is a 4.0 student.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Relying on Strong Chemistry On, Off the Court During Late Season Grind
Coming off a win over George Washington, Duquesne now sits at 15-8 on the year with an even .500 conference record of 5-5. The Dukes have eight conference matchups remaining on the year before the A10 Tournament in Brooklyn, New York. Five of those eight, including each of the next three, will come right at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne MBB’s Halil Barre Out Indefinitely
Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned through a university spokesperson that Duquesne Men’s Basketball freshman forward Halil Barre is currently being sidelined indefinitely due to an unspecified medical condition. This season, Barre averaged 2.4 points and rebounds, competing in 12 games for the Dukes season, while also playing 6.9 minutes...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Tre Williams Believes The Dukes Can Compete With Anybody
Duquesne has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs this season. However, just weeks away from March, the Dukes sit at 15-8 overall and 5-5 in conference play, good for sixth in the Atlantic 10. After losing three of four, Keith Dambrot’s squad came out and destroyed George Washington behind big nights from Dae Dae Grant, Tre Williams, Quincy McGriff, and big man Tre Williams this past weekend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Stays Mum Regarding Jim Boeheim’s Comments About Pitt
On Monday morning, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel chose to stay out of the drama regarding the recent comments made by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, who claimed that Pitt “bought” its team. “I have no comment,” Capel said on the weekly ACC Coaches Call. “I have no...
