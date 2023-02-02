Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Social Work Sector. MONDAY: Case Manager | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335405 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •At least six months experience in the field of services to individuals who are developmentally disabled or relevant experience in the field |Goodwill Industries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice
In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so.
KWCH.com
Joe Sullivan issues challenge to Jeff Easter
At Monday night's meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
KWCH.com
Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures. 12 News...
KWCH.com
Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success
Plans for downtown Wichita include enhancements for parking and transit. Viral video of kid running onto the Topgolf driving range. A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
KWCH.com
Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.
KWCH.com
5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Home on the Range” is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and Kansas Tourism wants you to think diversely about the state song. Written first as a poem in 1873 by Dr. Brewster M. Higle in Smith County, “Home on the Range” became Kansas’ state song on January 30, 1947. Now, five artists with ties to the Sunflower State are sharing their own renditions.
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
KWCH.com
United Way earns additional $2,500 Helping Hand
At Monday night's meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts.
KWCH.com
AG Kris Kobach to Walgreens: Follow the law on mail-order abortion medication
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership regarding Kansas’ law on mail-order abortion pills. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan is illegal under federal and state law.
KWCH.com
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita
In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so. At Monday night's meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts.
KWCH.com
Helping Hand: You voted, and the United Way receives an additional $2,500
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We held a contest to give one our helping hand recipients of 2022 an extra twenty five hundred dollars from KWCH and DeVaughn James injury lawyers. You chose a local nonprofit for its dedicated work throughout the community. The United Way of the Plains helps the...
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
KWCH.com
Another March day in February
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue through Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today will be the “pick day” of the warm-spell as wind speeds will be light statewide. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for early February. Sunshine will prevail with a mix of high clouds through the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful day because it’s still February and wintry weather is expected to return by mid week.
KWCH.com
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Paul Zamarripa has been found safely in McPherson, Kansas. The Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man. GBPD said Paul Zamarripa was last seen driving southbound on I-35. GBPD...
KWCH.com
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a video that went viral over the weekend. A Topgolf worker chases down a small child, seen running onto the facility’s driving range. Adlai Ruffin, the person who captured the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.
KWCH.com
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph move to unionize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National Nurses United on Monday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to unionize nursing staff at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph. The union would include all full-time, regular part-time and per diem registered nurses, including registered nurses who serve as relief charge...
KWCH.com
McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline McConnell Air Force Base’s Frontiers in Flight 2024 Open House and Airshow. The airshow is set for Aug. 24-25, 2024, in Wichita. The announcement came during the recent International Council of Air Shows annual...
