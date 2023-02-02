WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue through Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today will be the “pick day” of the warm-spell as wind speeds will be light statewide. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for early February. Sunshine will prevail with a mix of high clouds through the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful day because it’s still February and wintry weather is expected to return by mid week.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO