Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Alleged drug dealer, another man arrested in Bayonne: police

Two Jersey City men were arrested, including one for dealing drugs, in Bayonne Friday, authorities said. Famar O. McGoy, 43, and Taylor R. Stackhouse, 40, were taken into custody from the area of 19th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. McCoy was charged with cocaine possession, possession...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident

A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say

Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts sock-handed bank robber whose beer bottle fumble led to arrest

A bank robber who was arrested thanks to the way he mishandled a beer bottle, was convicted Tuesday in Burlington County Super Court, authorities said. On the morning of July 23, 2019, employees and customers told police a man came into the the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton Borough wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses and dirty sweat socks on his hands, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. He approached a teller with his hand in his pocket pointing toward her and said he had a gun, officials said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in I-80 crash, cops say

A man was ejected from his vehicle and killed Sunday morning after the car was struck by an SUV on I-80, New Jersey State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, 29, of Bogota, was traveling west on I-80 near mile marker 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy Hills at 2:41 a.m. when his Corvette was hit by the SUV, police said. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, officials said.
BOGOTA, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee

A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Tell the whole story of NJCU, please | Opinion

When I go to the grocery store in Bayonne, I had better look somewhat presentable because I might run into one of my former students from New Jersey City University. In Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, North Bergen and Cliffside Park, in my capacity as a teacher-educator at NJCU, I have observed teachers in many different schools. After the teachers finish their workday, I have taught some of our NJCU courses right in school classrooms. On the NJCU campus and via Zoom, I have been blessed to teach dynamic and talented Jersey City teachers taking our classes through grant-sponsored partnerships we have with the district.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken hires three, including News 12 anchor, for new roles

Hoboken established three new roles on its government payroll this year — two social workers to focus on the city’s homeless population and a press officer assigned to public safety related matters — and Friday the city announced who will fill those positions. Marci Rubin, who was...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed after off-road vehicle overturns, cops say

A man was killed Saturday night after his off-road vehicle overturned on a dirt road, Lacey Township Police Capt. Paul Sullivan Jr. said. Michael Damore, 58, of Jackson, was riding the off-road vehicle in a wooded area in Lacey Township at 5:22 p.m. when it struck a dirt embankment, became airborne, and flipped over multiple times, police said.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. university appoints first African American president

Centenary University has appointed its first African American president in the institution’s 156 year history. Dale G. Caldwell will start his tenure as the university’s 15th president on July 1, 2023, the university in Hackettstown announced Sunday. “This was an extremely competitive process that began with more than...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

