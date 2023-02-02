Read full article on original website
Alleged drug dealer, another man arrested in Bayonne: police
Two Jersey City men were arrested, including one for dealing drugs, in Bayonne Friday, authorities said. Famar O. McGoy, 43, and Taylor R. Stackhouse, 40, were taken into custody from the area of 19th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. McCoy was charged with cocaine possession, possession...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man fatally shot by police in North Jersey, Attorney General’s office says
A man was fatally shot by police Saturday morning during a response to a 911 call at a North Jersey residence, according to a news release from New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. Fort Lee Police responded to a home on John Street at 8:13 a.m., officials said. The...
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
Adults and teens charged in fire that torched 7 NJ Transit buses
NJ Transit police arrested six people in connection with a spectacular bus fire that was seen by rush hour commuters in April 2022 that completely destroyed five buses and badly damaged two others in North Bergen. NJ Transit police Friday announced the arrests, which happened late last year, of two...
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say
Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
Six Flags searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
Jury convicts sock-handed bank robber whose beer bottle fumble led to arrest
A bank robber who was arrested thanks to the way he mishandled a beer bottle, was convicted Tuesday in Burlington County Super Court, authorities said. On the morning of July 23, 2019, employees and customers told police a man came into the the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton Borough wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses and dirty sweat socks on his hands, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. He approached a teller with his hand in his pocket pointing toward her and said he had a gun, officials said.
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in I-80 crash, cops say
A man was ejected from his vehicle and killed Sunday morning after the car was struck by an SUV on I-80, New Jersey State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, 29, of Bogota, was traveling west on I-80 near mile marker 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy Hills at 2:41 a.m. when his Corvette was hit by the SUV, police said. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, officials said.
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee
A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
Tell the whole story of NJCU, please | Opinion
When I go to the grocery store in Bayonne, I had better look somewhat presentable because I might run into one of my former students from New Jersey City University. In Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, North Bergen and Cliffside Park, in my capacity as a teacher-educator at NJCU, I have observed teachers in many different schools. After the teachers finish their workday, I have taught some of our NJCU courses right in school classrooms. On the NJCU campus and via Zoom, I have been blessed to teach dynamic and talented Jersey City teachers taking our classes through grant-sponsored partnerships we have with the district.
Hoboken hires three, including News 12 anchor, for new roles
Hoboken established three new roles on its government payroll this year — two social workers to focus on the city’s homeless population and a press officer assigned to public safety related matters — and Friday the city announced who will fill those positions. Marci Rubin, who was...
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
Man killed after off-road vehicle overturns, cops say
A man was killed Saturday night after his off-road vehicle overturned on a dirt road, Lacey Township Police Capt. Paul Sullivan Jr. said. Michael Damore, 58, of Jackson, was riding the off-road vehicle in a wooded area in Lacey Township at 5:22 p.m. when it struck a dirt embankment, became airborne, and flipped over multiple times, police said.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
N.J. university appoints first African American president
Centenary University has appointed its first African American president in the institution’s 156 year history. Dale G. Caldwell will start his tenure as the university’s 15th president on July 1, 2023, the university in Hackettstown announced Sunday. “This was an extremely competitive process that began with more than...
