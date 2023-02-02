Read full article on original website
Resident Evil: Death Island Exclusive Teaser Trailer
D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom) from a screenplay by Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass). Based on Resident Evil, the hit survival-horror game that sold over 130 million copies worldwide, Death Island is a new CG animated film and sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is distributing the film worldwide excluding Japan Summer 2023.
YouTube Horror Series The Backrooms Is Getting Turned Into a Feature Film
Get your hazmat suits ready; the Backrooms are coming to the big screen. A24 is teaming up with Kane Parsons to create a feature film adaptation of his viral YouTube horror universe, with Atomic Monster, Chernin Entertainment and 21 Laps Entertainment also producing. The film will be directed by Parsons, who is 17 years old, and written by Roberto Patino.
American Outlaws: Exclusive Trailer
Facing the possibility of prison - and in search of an idealized freedom – three siblings take matters into their own hands with a cross-country crime spree of epic proportions. American Outlaws is based on a true story and the GQ article "The Whole True Story of the Dougherty Gang" by Kathy Dobie. The film is written and directed by Sean McEwen (Braking For Whales, Sick Girl). The cast includes Emory Cohen, India Eisley, Sam Strike, Treat Williams, and Tess Harper also star. American Outlaws will have its world premiere at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
The Flash: Season 9 Premiere Review - "Wednesday Ever After"
The Flash: Season 9 premieres on The CW on February 8. The Flash may be kicking off its ninth and final season, but fans will find not a lot has changed for Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and his friends. The Season 9 premiere dabbles in familiar themes and a very well-worn Flash storytelling trope, and along the way shows us just how little Barry has actually evolved over the course of nine years. But even though it feels like we’re the ones stuck in a time loop seeing the same thing over and over, this episode proves there’s still at least some entertainment value to be found in watching our hero run through familiar obstacles once more.
Consecration: Exclusive Clip
In Consecration, after the suspicious death of her brother, a priest, Grace (Jena Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own past. The horror-thriller is directed by Christopher Smith (Black Death). The cast also includes Danny Huston, Dame Janet Suzman, and Thoren Ferguson. Consecration opens in theaters on February 10, 2023, from IFC Films and Shudder.
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - The First Preview
After three games of air juggles, pistol dances, hair-centric finishing moves, and universal acclaim from both critics and fans, PlatinumGames is dramatically remodeling the established Bayonetta formula. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is arriving only five months after the release of the erstwhile Bayonetta 3, and it brazenly trades in its third-person, button-mashing precepts for what is, essentially, a straight-up Zelda facsimile in the Super Nintendo tradition. The camera has been yanked back to an isometric vantage point, the levels are deliberately balanced between doses of environmental puzzle solving, tricky combat, and light platforming, and the sweatless, stylish tone of the mother series has been replaced with a somber tale about a vulnerable girl in an uncaring world. It is, in other words, the last thing you'd expect from a game bearing the Bayonetta name. That will undoubtedly turn off some fans of the franchise, but personally, I already can't wait to play more.
Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Future Is Reportedly Uncertain, Matthew McConaughey in Talks for Spin-Off
Could Kevin Costner's time at the ranch be coming to an end?. Reports were published by Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety today, all suggesting that Costner's time as the lead in Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone may be concluding due to scheduling conflicts with the actor. Also according to those reports, Matthew McConaughey may be in talks for a potential Yellowstone spin-off that would include characters from the flagship show.
Tiny Thor - Official Announcement Trailer
Tiny Thor is a 16-bit retro-inspired platformer where you play as a young Thor with gameplay centered around using the bouncy power of Mjölnir, leading our Norse hero through challenging levels filled with all kinds of obstacles. It offers tight controls, fast-paced action, and an experience tinged with nostalgia. Tiny Thor launches in Q2 2023 for Nintendo Switch PC, Mac, and Linux with a Steam demo available now.
Pompom: The Great Space Rescue - Official Mobile Trailer
Pompom: The Great Space Rescue is a retro 2D puzzle platformer. Adventure across 8 worlds in an epic space rescue: jump on flying fish, dodge nasty arrows, dispel vengeful spirits, swim past piranhas, battle flying saucers, and more. Pompom: The Great Space Rescue is available now on iOS and Android.
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Strand Trailer
Embrace the Weave. Prepare to unleash Strand on the Shadow Legion. Watch the latest action-packed Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer to see the new Darkness subclass, Strand, coming to the upcoming expansion. Check it out for a spotlight on Warlock Broodweaver, Titan Berserker, and Hunter Threadrunner. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
Crimson Dawn - Official Early Access Trailer
Crimson Dawn is a dark fantasy rogue-lite that pits an auto-attacking protagonist against increasingly difficult waves of enemies that continuously change across various maps. Unlock new characters and weapons and watch the loot rack up in this satisfying Vampire Survivors-like. Crimson Dawn launches in Q1 2023 on PC with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile release later this year.
A Long Journey To An Uncertain End - Official Announcement Trailer
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a queer-inclusive narrative management space opera where you recruit eclectic crew members, explore the known - and unknown - galaxy, make choices to drive your journey, and escape the clutches of your abusive ex. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is launching on PC and other platforms in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Morbid: The Lords of Ire - Official Teaser Trailer
Get a peek at the terrifying creatures and world from Morbid: The Lords of Ire in this teaser trailer for the upcoming souls-like game from the makers of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes. Morbid: The Lords of Ire is coming to PC.
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'I've Never Had a Normal Life' Clip
Cassie discusses her strange childhood in this new clip from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023....
DC Returns to the World of Injustice in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent
Superman's son Jon Kent is spinning out into a new DC Comics series called Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, but there's a big piece of the story DC hasn't revealed until now. The series will feature Jon crossing over into the Injustice: Gods Among Us universe. Adventures of Superman is...
Chapter 15 - Dancer in the Ruins
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 15 - The Dancer in the Ruins. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
The Last of Us HBO — Who Is Kathleen And Why Is She So Mad At Henry?
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 4 and some minor game spoilers. If you’re not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free review of the full The Last of Us Season 1. After the heartbreaking events of The Last of Us Episode 3, Joel (Pedro...
