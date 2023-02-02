Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges
The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not guilty to a...
Big Thicket issuing 75 FREE hog trap permits while they last
The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced that they are issuing FREE hog trap permits. According to the entity, they are issuing a total of 75 permits while they last. They began giving them away on Monday, and as of Tuesday they have plenty more to give away. Big Thicket...
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A TxDOT crash report gives more detail on the Corrigan crash that killed SFA students Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring. On Jan. 20 at about 1:32 p.m., the two students were traveling on US Highway 59 in a Nissan Versa when a Freightliner turned onto the highway in front of them from an intersecting road, according to the report.
Southeast Texas teenagers representing Beaumont at Dallas conference, learning to become future leaders
BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas teenagers will represent Beaumont at an upcoming conference in Dallas while learning how to become future leaders. Members of the Beaumont Youth Council Program will represent the city at the Texas Youth Advisory Commissions Summit. The group drove off from Beaumont Early College High School Friday.
Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
Attorney argues to dismiss federal charges against NY man accused of having gun near school in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a 26-year-old New York man accused of having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school is arguing that the charges should be dropped. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
Buna community mourning loss of Central Baptist Church deacon following 'tragic fall accident'
BUNA, Texas — The Buna community and members of a Jasper County church are mourning the loss of a well-known deacon. David Moore was a deacon at Central Baptist Church. While the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death, Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News officials believe Saturday's incident was a tragic accident.
Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
NWS says slight possibility of severe weather on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles says there is a slight possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a near 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, with the worst weather occurring between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Forecasters say thunderstorms are likely to...
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
