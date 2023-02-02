Read full article on original website
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes says he's 'feeling good,' injured ankle is 'great'
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes revealed on Monday night that his injured right ankle will not keep him out of Super Bowl LVII, which was neither a shock nor a surprise, but can still lay claim to being the most important news of the week. "It is great," Mahomes said,...
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson on Aaron Rodgers going to the Raiders & Davante Adams losing Derek Carr
Chad Johnson shares his thoughts on the latest Las Vegas Raiders news. Chad reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he would be upset with the Raiders QB situation if he were Davante Adams. Chad also talks about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers reuniting with his former WR in Vegas.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers to Raiders 'would be a dream scenario' according to Davante Adams | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss Las Vegas WR Davante Adams’ latest pitch to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams stated that reuniting with his former teammate in Las Vegas “would be a dream scenario” for the star WR.
FOX Sports
Should the Chiefs have any concerns entering Super Bowl LVII, Nick answers | What's Wright?
As underdogs, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 7-1-1 against the spread, 6-3 straight up. Nick Wright looks at this week’s matchup and explores whether the Chiefs should be more concerned about their defense or their skill player matchups. Nick looks at the Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle and the Chiefs injured receivers and explains they both need to perform well for the Chiefs to have a fighting chance in this matchup. Nick has confidence Mahomes’ ankle will be fine after his performance in the AFC Championship Game but has concerns for the wide receivers in this matchup.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving earn spots in Top 5 Team Killers | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton releases a list of the Top 5 Locker Room Cancers after news breaks that Kyrie Irving successfully secured a trade from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Only last week it was reported that Kyrie demanded a trade after contract talks were falling through in Brooklyn, and while the Los Angeles Lakers were a suspected landing spot, it appeared Dallas sealed the deal. Watch as Carton lays out who else gets a spot on his top team killers' list.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts: Mahomes is 'up there' as one of the best QBs he ever faced | UNDISPUTED
Jalen Hurts was asked yesterday if Patrick Mahomes was the best quarterback he has faced head-to-head. Hurts said that Mahomes is quote: 'up there. He's definitely great at what he's doing.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Hurts' comments, including whether they were surprised that he did not say Mahomes was the best he faced.
FOX Sports
Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes' first six years are nearly unparalleled. How great could he be?
Patrick Mahomes is already on his way to greatness, just six years into his NFL career. And of course, he's only been a starter for five of those years. Are you ready for some statistics to contextualize his early success? Here we go. Regarding Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes and Tom...
FOX Sports
How disappointing would a Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes be? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright weighs in on how disappointing a Super Bowl loss would be for Patrick Mahomes and explains he still has time to play a good Super Bowl after underperforming in his previous appearances. Broussard explains this Super Bowl will be a big deciding factor in Mahomes’ career in his chase to catch Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Stars focused on taking next step to USFL title
The Philadelphia Stars had a lead in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on in a loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL title game. The disheartening loss has been a driving source of motivation for head coach Bart Andrus during the offseason. The Stars lost starting quarterback Case Cookus to a broken ankle in the fourth quarter, which impacted the team’s ability to consistently move the football late in the game.
FOX Sports
Mike Riley, New Jersey Generals focused on continued growth
The New Jersey Generals won nine straight games to finish out the regular season but then ran out of the gas in the playoffs, falling to the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL semifinals. Generals head coach Mike Riley says he’ll look to rekindle some of the magic that led to...
FOX Sports
Every team that gets into the Kyrie business has regretted it| What's Wright?
Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the news that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after he demanded to be moved late last week. Nick explains to Damonza why this trade could hurt Luka Doncic and the Mavs long-term, and why no team has benefitted by getting into the Kyrie Irving business.
FOX Sports
Chiefs hold the top two 'game-planning nightmares' entering Super Bowl LVII | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles remain 1.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. But according to NFL.com, the Chiefs have three of the top four players in the game that are game-planning nightmares for coordinators. The Eagles however have 6 of the top 10. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Super Bowl LVII, Eagles vs. Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Eagles' Jordan Mailata's mantra for keeping confidence and pushing himself in life
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata revealed his favorite saying, "don't dip your toe in the water. Drown in it, and learn how to swim."
FOX Sports
Is Kyrie Irving worth it for the Dallas Mavericks? | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes trading for Kyrie Irving will be worth it for the Dallas Mavericks because he will help Luka Dončić on the offense. Joy goes on to explain she likes the aggressiveness from the Mavs because the Western Conference is wide open this year.
FOX Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce on ultimate bragging rights: 'He's better looking, better at dancing'
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce on whether this game gives one brother the ultimate bragging rights, Jason says Travis already has more pro bowls, going to be first ballot hall of famer, better looking and better dancer. Jason Kelce would like to just have more Super Bowls.
FOX Sports
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, picks
The Brooklyn Nets are trading eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday after both parties failed to reach an agreement...
FOX Sports
Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones NFL's most unheralded elite defender?
Chris Jones brought hell on earth to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the AFC Championship Game, he drew double teams and wreaked havoc anyway, using his rare size and length for a defensive tackle. And after Cincinnati tied the game at 20 in the fourth quarter, threatening Kansas City's hopes of returning to the Super Bowl, Jones hit another gear.
