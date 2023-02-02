Remedium: Sentinels is a rogue-lite fast-paced auto-shooter that is set in the same world as the Remedium game. It has been more than a hundred years since the Grey Plague won turning most humans into vicious mutant freaks, and only a handful of cities still stand amidst the death and chaos that consumed the land. You control a Sentinel created by alchemists with only one goal - defend the cities against the endless hordes of mutants until your reactor dies. Combine items and alchemical elements to acquire more and more weapons and create unique builds. Remedium: Sentinels is releasing on February 28 in PC Early Access with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.

