Astronimo - Official Announce Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Astronimo, an upcoming cooperative construction platform puzzle game coming to Steam in 2023. A technical beta begins today, February 7, and runs until February 27, 2023. Astronimo takes you, and up to three others, out of this world and into a vast solar system, providing...
Bramble: The Mountain King - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Bramble The Mountain King will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on April 27, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming game, and get ready to embark on a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark Nordic fables.
Arena Breakout - Official Global Closed Beta Announcement Trailer
Arena Breakout is a hardcore tactical first-person extraction shooter that gives mobile players access to all the depth of a full-fledged tactical experience with console-quality visuals and sound, full weapon customization, and a variety of mission types. The Arena Breakout Global Closed Beta Test will showcase a brand new map called “Armory” together with some upcoming events. There is also a LITE version available so more device types can participate. The Arena Breakout Global Closed Beta Test begins on February 17 with an iOS version coming in March 2023.
Smalland: Survive the Wilds - Official Early Access Release Date Announcement Trailer
Smalland: Survive the Wilds is coming to Steam Early Access on March 29, 2023. Check out the latest trailer. Smalland: Survive the Wilds is a big adventure on a tiny scale. Enjoy multiplayer survival in a vast, hazardous world. Preparation is key when you're this small, surrounded by massive creatures & at the bottom of the food chain. Craft weapons & armour, build encampments and explore a strange new land.
Nadir - Official Release Trailer
Nadir is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the launch trailer for a look at this grimdark roguelike deck-builder game. Nadir is a roguelike deck-builder with a twist: the cost to play a card is an enemy reaction you can predict. Craft your own cards to slay powerful demons. Gather resources, expand your city, grow in power and conquer the underworld.
Hell Of An Office - Official Early Access Announcement Trailer
Hell Of An Office is a satanic speedrunning first-person platformer where your boss is the literal devil and your office is slowly slipping into an ocean of magma. Sprint, swing, air dash, and rocket jump to escape this truly toxic workplace environment. Equipped with an all-powerful stapler, avoid deadly laser beams and saw blades to speed through 40 infernal levels and achieve a few Diamond Rank time records along the way. Hell Of An Office is coming to PC Early Access on March 14.
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Carla Trailer
Meet Carla and learn more about this street-smart motorcycle racer with a flair for zombicide. See Carla in action in this latest trailer for the upcoming FPS action-RPG Dead Island 2. Dead Island 2 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC...
Remedium: Sentinels - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Remedium: Sentinels is a rogue-lite fast-paced auto-shooter that is set in the same world as the Remedium game. It has been more than a hundred years since the Grey Plague won turning most humans into vicious mutant freaks, and only a handful of cities still stand amidst the death and chaos that consumed the land. You control a Sentinel created by alchemists with only one goal - defend the cities against the endless hordes of mutants until your reactor dies. Combine items and alchemical elements to acquire more and more weapons and create unique builds. Remedium: Sentinels is releasing on February 28 in PC Early Access with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
WoW Class Tuning Details: Feb 7 Patch
With scheduled weekly maintenance within World of Warcraft on February 7th, 2023, a number of class tuning adjustments are being implemented to the game, based on their specializations performance in endgame content. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the class tweaks coming as part of the February...
While We Wait Here, a Psychological-Horror Restaurant Management Game, Announced for PC
While We Wait Here, from developer Bad Vices Games, has been announced for a 2024 release on Steam next year. So what is it? Well...it's definitely a description you haven't heard before. In short, it's a restaurant-management sim set during the apocalypse. Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots below, and here's how the developers describe it:
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
Crimson Dawn - Official Early Access Trailer
Crimson Dawn is a dark fantasy rogue-lite that pits an auto-attacking protagonist against increasingly difficult waves of enemies that continuously change across various maps. Unlock new characters and weapons and watch the loot rack up in this satisfying Vampire Survivors-like. Crimson Dawn launches in Q1 2023 on PC with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile release later this year.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - The First Preview
We played Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, for the first time – and we were incredibly impressed at how it's unique control-two-characters-at-the-same-time (one with each Joy-Con) awesomely subverted our expectations for what a Bayonetta spinoff game could be. Previewed by Luke Winkie.
Resident Evil: Death Island Exclusive Teaser Trailer
D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom) from a screenplay by Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass). Based on Resident Evil, the hit survival-horror game that sold over 130 million copies worldwide, Death Island is a new CG animated film and sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is distributing the film worldwide excluding Japan Summer 2023.
Dark and Darker Patch Notes Feb 7: Alpha Playtest Hotfix 1
The Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest 4 released as part of Steam Next Fest on February 6, and the developers have subsequently released a follow-up Dark and Darker hotfix patch on February 7, 2023. This patch addresses several bugs, and also rebalances the Goblins in the new solo dungeon, the Goblin Caves. Read on for the full Dark and Darker Patch Notes from the February 7 update.
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event
The sky is alight with not just fireworks, but prizes of all sorts! Participate in the Starlit Sky Web Event to earn Mora and Primogems and to enter to join a prize draw for physical goodies such as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Playstation 5, or an iPad Mini 6. Collect all the Firework Cards before the end of the web event for your chance to get in on this massive Genshin Impact giveaway.
Resident Evil: Death Island Is a New CG-Animated Film Releasing This Summer
Resident Evil: Death Island is a brand-new CG-animated film set to be released in Summer 2023, and IGN has the exclusive teaser trailer for the sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta that stars Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and more. While we don't have an exact release date, the first details...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sell 18 Million Units
Update 02/07/2023: Nintendo has revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have now sold through more than 18 million units, with more than 20 million units sold to retailers. As revealed in Nintendo's latest earnings report, 18.2 million customers bought a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by the end of December 2022, up eight million from the previously announced ten million units sold as of November 23.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
Mutants - Avoalet
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Avoalet, with entries...
